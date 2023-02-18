Albuquerque police arrest 2 in death of woman found near Madrid in 2020

Feb. 17—The Albuquerque Police Department arrested two suspects Thursday night in connection to the death of of Peggy Meyer, whose body was found March 23, 2020, south of Madrid in Santa Fe County.

The pair are also accused of using Meyer's identity for months to receive Social Security benefits while nobody knew she was missing.

James Bradley, 55, is being charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, according to a news release from Albuquerque police Thursday night. The release states Beverly Robinson-Bradley, 48, is charged with tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

Albuquerque media outlets report Meyer was 65 when she was killed. Her body was discovered by a ranch foreman; the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said at the time she was found near County Road 57A.

The discovery led the sheriff's office to launch a homicide investigation. However, the case was turned over to Albuquerque homicide detectives after investigators learned Meyer's death occurred in their jurisdiction.

Police said the two suspects were married at the time of the killing March 20, 2020, and that Meyer lived at their home on Comanche Road NE in Albuquerque at the time of her death.

Robinson-Bradley told a Social Security investigator Bradley killed Meyer with a golf club, and she went with him to dump her body in the mountains.

Investigators interviewed Bradley once the case was turned over to Albuquerque police. The suspect denied killing Meyer, according to the release. However, investigators found blood evidence in the hallway of his residence.

The release states the evidence was pieced together by an Albuquerque Police Department cold case liaison, who examined cellphone evidence from the suspects and documentation from the Social Security Office's investigation. The liaison discovered Robinson-Bradley transferred the title of Meyer's vehicle to herself in June 2020. Tire tracks found near where Meyer was dumped matched the vehicle's tires, according to the release.

Cellphone evidence also included text messages with "other individuals" about the killing.