Albuquerque police arrest girls, ages 13 and 14, in attack on fellow teen

Mar. 17—Albuquerque police on Thursday night arrested two teenage girls, ages 13 and 14, who are accused of carrying out a "disturbing assault" on another girl earlier in the week.

The 13-year-old victim had been staying at a friend's house Sunday in a neighborhood in the city's Northeast Heights when the pair decided to sneak out of the home and go to a party in southeastern Albuquerque, according to a news release the Albuquerque Police Department issued Friday.

The friends became separated at the party, the release said. Police believe at least three girls then took the victim to a park and severely beat her. The victim, who sustained several injuries in the attack, went to a nearby home, where she spoke with a homeowner who gave her a ride to back to her friend's house. Her friend was not injured, police said.

Investigators tied the two suspects to the beating through several social media posts, the news release said. Police were working to scrub the videos off the internet with the help of the social media platforms.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said a third young suspect is sought in the attack, but she had not been arrested Friday. He added investigators are still looking into other juveniles who might have been involved in the incident.

The news release said the two girls detained Thursday were booked in a juvenile detention center. Gallegos said he could not provide details of their charges Friday.