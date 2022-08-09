Albuquerque police arrest suspect in killings of Muslim men, chief says

(Independent)

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico have arrested a “primary suspect” in connection to the “recent murder of a Muslim man,” the agency chief has said.

Four Muslim men have recently been killed in the city.

Chief Harold Medina tweeted at 2.42pm on Tuesday that “we tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders. We will update the media later this afternoon”.

Albuquerque Police released images of a wanted vehicle in connection to the killings on Sunday.

WANTED: APD releases photos of a vehicle of interest in the shootings of 4 Muslim men. If you have any information about this vehicle please contact Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP. pic.twitter.com/1h0vUvtbSg — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) August 7, 2022

More follows...