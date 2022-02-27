Albuquerque police arrest teen accused in fatal shooting

Feb. 27—The New Mexican

Albuquerque police arrested a 14-year-old West Mesa High School student suspected of shooting a schoolmate over a "ghost gun" Friday.

According to a news release issued early Saturday morning, police arrested Marcos Trejo in the shooting death of Andrew Burson. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

During the investigation of the shooting, police discovered Trejo and Burson, 16, knew each other from school. Burson, according to the news release, accused the other boy of stealing a gun, described as a "ghost gun" or "Glock replica" over the internet.

According to several sources, ghost guns are untraceable firearms without serial numbers that can be bought online and assembled from kits at home.

The release says just after 8 a.m. Friday, Burson approached Trejo, who was walking with a friend on a street just east of West Mesa High. Burson, according to the news release, got out of the vehicle and demanded Trejo return his items, pressing the boy against the fence.

Trejo escaped and ran down 64th Street and was followed by Burson. Police said Trejo then fired five to six shots from a handgun, striking Burson several times.

Burson died at the scene.

Detectives apprehended Trejo at a home in Albuquerque on Friday night and served several search warrants, according to the news release.

Burson is the second Albuquerque Public Schools student to have been killed in a shooting on or near a school campus this school year. A middle school student, Bennie Hargrove, 13, was shot to death early in the school year. His alleged assailant also was 13.