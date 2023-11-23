Albuquerque police cadet killed by husband in murder-suicide

Nov. 22—A woman on her way to becoming an Albuquerque police officer was fatally shot by her husband, who then killed himself Tuesday afternoon at an apartment in the northeast part of the city.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said 32-year-old Taylor Hagan was a cadet in the current police academy. He said Briton Hagan, 41, shot his wife and then himself.

A University of New Mexico spokeswoman said Briton Hagan had graduated from UNM in 2017 with a Ph.D. in physical education.

Gallegos said officers found the couple's 8-year-old son with a neighbor. It was unclear if the child was in the apartment when the shooting happened.

Court records show that Taylor Hagan's parents already have filed a petition to be the child's legal guardians.

On Tuesday, Albuquerque police posted an Instagram photo of Hagan and several other cadets in a gym. Hagan can be seen smiling broadly at the center of the group, her last name emblazoned on her sweater.

The post read, "Thankful for life long friendships!"

Gallegos said Hagan's cadet class was 17 weeks into the 26-week academy.

"Taylor was working hard to meet the challenges of becoming an APD officer," Police Chief Harold Medina said in a statement. "She chose to serve the community as a police officer and keep the community safe."

Detectives responded about 4 p.m. to reports of a disturbance at the Olympus Encantada apartment complex near San Pedro and San Antonio.

Gallegos said officers found the couple dead inside an apartment. He said homicide detectives determined Briton Hagan shot and killed Taylor Hagan and then turned the gun on himself.

Gallegos said Medina told fellow cadets late Tuesday night of Hagan's death, and her body was escorted by the department's honor guard to the Office of the Medical Investigator.

"Domestic violence tends to increase during the holidays. If someone is in immediate danger, we urge them to leave or have someone they can trust stay with them and call a crisis hotline for assistance, location of a women's shelter, counseling and crisis intervention," Gallegos said.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 800-799-7233.