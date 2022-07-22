Albuquerque police fatally shoot armed man at West Side apartment complex

Jul. 21—A special police unit — trained to deal with mental health crises — was called to help a man in distress early Wednesday morning at an apartment on the West Side.

The 43-year-old was not suicidal or homicidal and was directed to resources, authorities said.

On Thursday afternoon officers shot and killed the man after, police say, he assaulted his wife, possibly shooting her, and pointed a gun at multiple people in the apartment complex.

Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina said at least one shot was fired by police, killing the man at the Core Vistas at Seven Bar Ranch apartment complex near Coors and Alameda NW. He said it was unclear if the man fired at police, but a gun was recovered at the scene and bullet casings were found around the apartment where the incident began.

APD did not identify the man, who they said had "tactical-type" equipment on.

Thursday's shooting marks the seventh time Albuquerque police officers have shot someone this year. Six of those shootings have been fatal. It was the fourth such shooting that was related in some way to a mental health crises.

Thursday's fatal shooting reportedly began with a mental health-related call the day before.

Medina said the man called 911 around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, expressing paranoia about some mail he received and "some stresses in life." He said the man had recently quit his job and "it was causing some stress also within the relationship."

He said APD's Mobile Crisis Team responded and the man was given information on services and resources available. Medina said APD had "no legal authority to transport this individual to get any kind of help."

Then at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Medina said, police responded to reports of a man shooting a gun at the complex. From there, the situation "unfolded very quickly," the chief said.

Medina said arriving officers heard gunfire and began to search the apartment complex.

Story continues

He said a police sergeant was in his vehicle when the man appeared and pointed a handgun at him. Medina said the sergeant tried to confront the man who disappeared around a corner.

"At this time the subject came into view of other officers, at least one shot was fired and the suspect died on scene as a result of a gunshot wound," Medina said. He said three people told officers the man pointed a gun at them before being shot.

"That number could grow as the investigation unfolds," he said. Medina said the man's wife — who appeared to have been battered — was hospitalized with a possible gunshot wound to the leg.

"We will be out here the rest of the night trying to piece together what occurred," he said.

A man who lives in the complex said he heard a gunshot before seeing a man chase a screaming woman from an apartment.

The resident, who declined to give his name, said police officers then showed up and chased the man before he heard several gunshots.