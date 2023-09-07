Albuquerque police investigate road-rage shooting that killed 11-year-old

Sep. 7—Albuquerque police are investigating what officials believe was a road-rage shooting Wednesday night near Isotopes Stadium that killed an 11-year-old boy and left a woman in her 20s in critical condition.

Police Chief Harold Medina said in a news conference Thursday morning a family leaving the stadium after a game became involved in an altercation with people riding in another vehicle over a traffic infraction, such as an improper U-turn, just past the intersection of Avenida César Chávez and University Boulevard. Someone in the second vehicle fired 17 shots, the chief said.

"What's most disheartening is an 11-year-old child was in the front seat of the vehicle and lost their lives last night. We had a relative of this child also struck," who is in critical condition at a local hospital, he said.

"We do have one of our best homicide detectives on this incident. ... I am hopeful they will be able to bring justice to this family," the chief added.

He noted the shooting is the fifth fatal road-rage shooting in the city and comes after an Aug. 13 drive-by shooting in a mobile home park killed a 5-year-old girl as she was sleeping. Five teens have been charged and arrested in the child's death.

The police department has not yet released the names of the victims in Wednesday's incident or details about the suspected vehicle. Medina said more information would be released later Thursday.

Medina and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller both urged members of the community to contact law enforcement or call Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, 505-843-STOP (7867), if they witnessed the incident or have information about the vehicle or suspects.

"We're asking for the public's help in this ... somebody who's seen something, somebody who knows something," Medina said.

The chief had harsh words for those responsible for taking the life of a child over a minor traffic infraction.

"Individuals with that mindset have no other place in this community but jail," he said. "And I will clearly say I don't care how old these individuals are, in the end. I don't care how young they are. They deserve to stay in jail until their case is heard, and then they deserve adult consequences for what they have done."

Keller also spoke at the news conference, emphasizing the rising problem of gun violence in the city.

"This is a nightmare experience for that family and, I think, in many ways for our city," the mayor said. "This is the kind of thing that should never, ever, ever happen in America or New Mexico or Albuquerque or anywhere else."

He said "guns are awash in our community, and they are being used on an 11-year-olds. They are being used on 5-year-olds."

Medina agreed the number of firearms in Albuquerque is a major factor in the increasing fatalities.

Police have not yet determined what kind of gun was used in the crime, Medina said, but investigators have collected shell casings and were hoping to gather DNA evidence from them.

He believes there were multiple suspects, he said. "I would be shocked if there was just one single individual in the car."

