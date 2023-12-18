Albuquerque residents react to newest speed camera
Albuquerque residents react to newest speed camera
Albuquerque residents react to newest speed camera
This 10-tool cordless set is a DIY enthusiast's dream, featuring a range of top-tier tools that redefine efficiency and precision in every project.
Ubiquity, the networking and video surveillance camera maker, has fixed a bug that users say mistakenly allowed them access to the accounts and private live video streams of other customers. Reports first emerged on Reddit that some customers received push notifications on their phones featuring Ubiquiti account-related information and private video streams belonging to other customers. "I logged in and I seem to be someone else," said one person on the Ubiquiti subreddit.
Shoppers find this dreamy doodad — which also plays music — 'relaxing.'
The hurdle for Series A funding is a lot higher than it was a year ago -- and investors in seed-stage companies are having to respond. The European venture firm Breega touts its "scaling squad" to help support its many seed bets. Pear VC, a Bay Area-based seed-stage venture firm, is constantly rolling out new programming aimed at supporting and educating the nascent teams that it backs.
E-commerce and fintech company Bolt, which was at one time the subject of a federal probe, confirmed it laid off 29% of its staff, according to a company spokesperson. In an emailed statement, the Bolt spokesperson said the one-click checkout company made the cuts to get Bolt to “an operating model optimized for sustainable growth and efficiency.” “We made the difficult but important decision to reduce layers and roles across the company — setting ourselves up with the speed and agility required for the next phase of our business,” according to the statement.
How do you get TSA PreCheck for free? Some cards offer statement credits for the cost of TSA PreCheck, but you can also redeem rewards to cover the fee.
Renee Miller presents different suggestions for fantasy managers to adhere to during the most important weeks of the season.
There's no way around it: Losing Justin Herbert for the season stinks for fantasy, reality and everything in between. On an emotionally loaded episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' the L.A. RB opens up to Matt Harmon about what Herbert means to him as teammate and a franchise QB after he sustained a season ending injury in Week 14. Ekeler and Harmon also discuss if this year has become 'the year of the backup QB' in the NFL given all the injuries at the position.
This compact machine can help you add a lot more steps to your workday.
In November, the cybersecurity collective vx-underground wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that unknown hackers were claiming to have breached Coin Cloud, a bankrupt Bitcoin ATM company. According to vx-underground, the hackers claimed to have stolen 70,000 pictures of customers taken from cameras embedded in the ATMs, as well as the personal data of 300,000 customers, which is alleged to include, “Social Security Numbers, date of birth, First Name, Last Name, e-mail address, Telephone Number, Current Occupation, Physical Address, and more.” A month on, what really happened to Coin Cloud remains a mystery, even according to the company's new owner.
The New York Times addresses why and how more than 7,300 pedestrians died in the U.S. in 2021 — three-quarters of them in the nighttime.
GasBuddy looked at data from its app to determine that in many cities, people drive more aggressively around the holidays.
Several Amazon Echo smart speakers and displays are on sale for the lowest prices we've tracked, and many can be bundled with a Sengled smart bulb for no extra cost.
Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of the International Space Station’s (ISS) physical assembly in orbit. On December 6, 1998, the crew aboard the space shuttle Endeavor attached the US-built Unity node to the Russian-built Zarya module, kicking off the modular construction of the ISS.
Generative AI is attracting a significant level of investment, including in the gaming space. Titan AI, a new mobile games studio, raised more than $500,000 in pre-seed funding led by Berkeley SkyDeck. Titan AI joins several other generative AI gaming startups that aim to reduce the cost and speed of creating 2D and 3D content for games.
Three years after the Pocket 2, DJI has introduced the Osmo Pocket 3 with some big improvements.
While the fantasy football postseason begins for most leagues next week many managers are in playoff mode this weekend. No better time for Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens to introduce the 'Fantasy Playoff People's Panic Meter' this week as each provides players and teams you need to know could do you in this fantasy postseason.
Here's a list of the best webcams you can buy for your laptop or desktop, plus advice on how to choose the right one for you.
Ultimately, the committee cited the criteria that allows it to factor in injuries when deciding the playoff field.
Stroll through Harlem, known for its vibrant culture, history and community– and meet some of the fashionistas setting trends in the iconic NYC neighborhood. The post Get to know some of Harlem’s most fashionable residents appeared first on In The Know.