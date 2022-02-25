Albuquerque student killed in shooting near West Mesa High School

A teenager was shot and killed across the street from an Albuquerque school on Friday morning, prompting a temporary lockdown of the school and a search for the suspect.

ALBUQUERQUE - A teenager was shot and killed across the street from an Albuquerque school on Friday morning, prompting a temporary lockdown of the school and a search for the suspect.

Authorities said during a news conference that the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an altercation between the unidentified West Mesa High School student and another person who was believed to be a juvenile.

City and school officials said the gun was not brought onto campus but that more needs to be done to ensure that children don't have access to guns.

District Attorney Raúl Torrez and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, both Democrats, were among those who pushed for tougher gun laws during the recent legislative session. That included a failed measure that would have enhanced the charge of possession of a firearm by a minor to a felony rather than a misdemeanor, which does not require prosecutors to be notified.

Keller said the case marks another example in the last six months of a deadly shooting involving juveniles.

More: One dead, one detained after shooting in north Las Cruces

"The connection between juveniles and weapons is extremely dangerous. It's also something that we have to work on in our criminal justice system," Keller said. "Right now, we just do not have adequate tools to deal with a juvenile who we know has a firearm and how to keep them off the street or how to get them safe and keep everyone safe from them."

Albuquerque police said the investigation was in the early stages and they did not know the relationship between the student and the suspect or what might have sparked the altercation. They did say they did not believe there was any further threat and they hoped to make an arrest soon.

Police Chief Harold Medina said additional officers would be stationed in the area to provide a sense of security when students return Monday.

Medina also acknowledged the city's ongoing battle with violent crime, saying it will take a concerted effort across the criminal justice system and through prevention efforts to turn the tide. In 2021, the city marked another year of record homicides.

Story continues

“I am devastated by the death of this young student today,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in an emailed statement issued Friday. “My thoughts are with the students, families and staff of West Mesa High School and the greater Albuquerque community, and my prayers are with the loved ones of all those affected by this senseless act of violence. Gun violence is a scourge on our society, especially among young people — we must continue to do everything in our power to prevent these tragedies from occurring.”

Susan Montoya Bryan covers New Mexico news for the Associated Press.

Keep reading:

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Albuquerque police: West Mesa High School student killed in shooting