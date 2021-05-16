Albuquerque triple homicide linked to Aryan Brotherhood

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·3 min read

May 16—Authorities have arrested the man they believe ditched a bullet-riddled car with three dead men inside in the parking lot of a Northeast Heights hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Court records say that the dead men were all members of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang and that the man who walked away, Richard Kuykendall, has an "apparent association" to the gang through his tattoos and relationship to those slain.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos identified two of the people killed as Brandon Torres, 44, and James Fisher, 41. He said the third man's family has not been notified of his death.

Tactical officers with APD's SWAT team arrested Kuykendall late Friday at a home in the 800 block of Eastridge NE, near Copper and Tramway. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

The 41-year-old Kuykendall, who also goes by Sky, is charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In a criminal complaint drafted Friday by the FBI, an agent wrote that agents do not believe Kuykendall killed all three men but may be responsible for the death of one of them.

The agent said Kuykendall has an "impressive criminal history," with 35 arrests in New Mexico and Massachusetts. The complaint relies largely on security video released by Peterson Properties of the shooting, which occurred in an alley behind Mario's Pizzeria, near Cutler and San Pedro NE.

According to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque:

The video shows a car pull up, and Kuykendall tries to get in the back seat when someone fires at him from inside. Kuykendall ducks and moves around the car as several shots are fired inside the car in different directions.

Kuykendall gets into the back seat and emerges seconds later and walks toward a dumpster. He then got into the driver's seat, on top of the driver, and drove to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital near Wyoming and Constitution NE.

Albuquerque police searched the alleyway and found a Beretta 9mm pistol at the side of the dumpster, where authorities believe Kuykendall hid it.

Security video from Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital showed Kuykendall pull up in the car, get out and remove his shirt. He told a security guard there were three dead guys in the car, paced around briefly and left.

Police found three men dead inside the car: Torres in the driver's seat, Fisher in the passenger seat and another man in the back seat. The car was "riddled with bullets" and littered with bullet casings.

Officers found a loaded gun under the driver's seat and an empty pistol that was "locked back" near the man in the back seat. At least one shell casing in the car was identified as a 9mm.

The agent wrote that gang officers at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center identified the three dead men as "validated members" of the Aryan Brotherhood.

Kuykendall had identifying tattoos associated with the gang, including a shamrock, lightning bolt and "white boy." He also had a German iron cross on his chest. Kuykendall's record includes separate arrests for assault and battery of a family member and battery with a deadly weapon, a baseball bat, in Massachusetts, and forgery, larceny and identity theft in New Mexico.

The agent wrote that the Aryan Brotherhood has 20,000 members and that the membership "extends beyond the prison."

"Members on the street are required to remain loyal to the AB and to work to further the goals of the AB while in the community," the agent wrote. "The AB enforces its rules and promotes discipline among its members and associates by murdering, attempting to murder ... and threatening those who violate the enterprise's rules or pose a threat to the enterprise.

"Members are required to follow all orders of high ranking members. In particular, members are required, when ordered, to kill without hesitation."

Recommended Stories

  • Cardinals have 5 tryout players in rookie minicamp

    NFL teams are only allowed five tryout players this year.

  • An Entire County Just Paid Thousands to Join a Far-Right Group

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Alamy/Getty/HandoutLander County, Nevada, is shelling out $2,500 for lifetime membership to a controversial, far-right law-enforcement group, The Daily Beast has learned. For their money, residents will get some lapel pins, a plaque, and a big party featuring an alleged participant in the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.A former mining boom community in the Nevada desert, Lander County is the rural home to fewer than 10,000 residents. But after a 4-1 vote by its board of commissioners, it’s the first in the nation with a dubious distinction: Lander will become a county-level member of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, a right-wing group that promotes sheriffs as the last bastion of freedom and safety in Joe Biden’s America.The Lander County manager and the head of the CSPOA both told The Daily Beast on Friday that the county had paid a $2,500 lifetime membership fee to join the group. And on Saturday, the county will host a party to celebrate its new status. The event’s speakers list includes the head of the CSPOA, a California-based “mamalitia” [mama militia], and Simone Gold, a hydroxychloroquine-hyping doctor who is currently facing charges for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.Richard Mack, founder of the CSPOA, said Lander’s county manager reached out about securing membership for the entire jurisdiction. Membership is largely “symbolic,” Mack told The Daily Beast, though it does come at a cost.“It’s $2,500,” Mack said on Friday. “We’re giving them a huge membership plaque to put on their wall at the county building and we’re giving them all sorts of merchandise from CSPOA: 100 lapel pins, 500 books, and blah blah blah, so when people come by or any citizen comes by, they can always get one. Then we’re gonna give out a bunch of free stuff tomorrow, too.”Though Lander County leans strongly Republican, not everyone is thrilled with the news. Claudio Cardosa, chair of the county’s Democratic party, said he hadn’t even heard of the CSPOA until the county’s commissioners were voting to join it.“I don’t know why the county’s joining organizations. That should be left up to individuals, not counties,” Cardosa told The Daily Beast. “We’ve got that much money we can just join associations, right or left?”Mack said the county’s five commissioners voted unanimously in favor of CSPOA membership. That’s not exactly right, the county manager, Bert Ramos noted.“It was a 4-1 vote,” Ramos told The Daily Beast. He said the opposing commissioner thought the CSPOA “was a militia and a group that would incite violence, supposedly. Misinformed is what the opposition’s initial opinion was. Since then, I think, that commissioner has done some research and is now in favor. But she was under the impression that it was more of a radical right-wing group.”The dissenting commissioner might be forgiven for identifying the CSPOA as fringe.Mack is a former sheriff who made his fame suing the federal government over gun laws. After leaving law enforcement, he launched a series of unsuccessful runs for office, and by 2010 had become a board member for the Oath Keepers, a far-right paramilitary group deeply implicated in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. (He quit the group in 2016, telling BuzzFeed it was becoming too much like a militia, although the Oath Keepers’ founder has subsequently appeared in videos the CSPOA sells online.)They Went to D.C. on Jan. 6. Now They’re Running for Office.In 2011, Mack launched the CSPOA, which tapped into a political theory that claims sheriffs—not city, state, or federal agencies—are where the buck stops with law and order. The theory is popular in conservative and libertarian circles, where its advocates use it to argue for selective enforcement of certain issues, like gun control or (notably in 2020) COVID-19 prevention measures.Rachel Goldwasser, a research analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Center, said the group’s claims to sheriff supremacy are, simply, bogus.“They believe they have more enforcement authority than anyone else, including the president,” Goldwasser told The Daily Beast. “Mack has said this repeatedly. Where they become extreme is not just in the notion that they have more authority (they don't), but in how they go about utilizing the authority they think they have."Some of the CSPOA’s most notable associates have also been its most controversial. Among them is Joe Arpaio, the former Maricopa County, Arizona sheriff who ran a notoriously brutal outdoor jail, and who was convicted of contempt of court due to his department’s racial profiling practices. (Arpaio was later pardoned by President Donald Trump.) Former Milwaukee County, Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke, another GOP firebrand who ran a deadly jail, is a CSPOA award recipient. Barry County, Michigan Sheriff Dar Leaf, who has filed lawsuits attempting to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory and who described an alleged plot to kidnap the state’s governor as a “citizen’s arrest,” has also spoken at the group’s conferences.Ramos declined to address CSPOA members’ more outlandish legal theories.“That’s all subjective. I’m not getting into that because it can get ridiculous,” he said.Not ridiculous enough to stop his county’s membership from becoming official on Saturday. “We’ll give him the check to make it official that the county has joined the CSPOA, and that’ll be it,” Ramos said.Lander County is cementing the deal that day with a “patriotic social gathering,” complete with a bounce house, speeches from Mack, members of a California-based militia group (one of whom promoted the rally on TikTok), and Simone Gold, the doctor accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riot.An arrest affidavit accuses Gold and an associate of being "in a large crowd attempting to push past multiple officers blocking the entrance to the Capitol, which had visibly broken windows at the time. One of the officers, who had been pinned near the doors to the Capitol, appears to be pulled down by someone in the crowd and lands near where [another accused rioter] and Gold were standing."Reached briefly by phone on Friday, Gold told The Daily Beast to contact her organization, which did not respond. Asked whether Gold’s participation was inappropriate in a rally about law enforcement, Mack said he’d “heard she was arrested because of the information she put out, because she’s anti-vaccination and anti-mask and all that.”Informed that she was arrested at the Capitol, Mack suggested that people who trespassed on Capitol grounds should not have been arrested, and that Gold did not enter the Capitol. “Disorderly conduct’s what cops charge people with when they don’t know how to charge them,” he said. “That’s really abuse.”In fact, Gold had previously admitted to entering the building, telling the Washington Post, that she regretted it. Informed of the Post interview, Mack said he supported arrests of people who entered the building, and that he encouraged an investigation into her case. “I’d have to ask Dr. Simone, but she’s really a solid defender of liberty,” he said.Ramos, the county manager, questioned whether Gold’s admission to entering the Capitol constituted wrongdoing.“Is that breaking any laws?” he asked. “I don’t know what that has to do with our celebration.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Arizona Man Makes Dwarf Cars Out Of Refrigerators

    This guy has serious talent…

  • Suspected shooter on the run after allegedly murdering man at gym

    DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? Deputies identified the suspected shooter in a murder at a Sugar Land boxing gym as Charles Menefee.

  • See Rare New Photos of Amy Adams’s 11-Year-Old Lookalike Daughter, Aviana

    The family is currently in Ireland, where Adams is filming the sequel to ‘Enchanted.’

  • Dana White trashes Triller after UFC 262

    Dana White trashes Triller after UFC 262

  • Delano Hill signs with new NFL team

    The former Seattle Seahawks third round pick is en route to the East Coast.

  • Lakers at Pelicans: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

    What you need to know as the Los Angeles Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans to end the regular season.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter on college graduation

    ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve,’ the vice president writes

  • Liz Cheney vs. Donald Trump: Martha Raddatz talks to Wyoming voters

    "I know the vast majority of people in the state of Wyoming are not happy with her decision," a Wyoming voter tells Martha Raddatz.

  • Israel destroys Gaza tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices

    GAZA (Reuters) -Israel destroyed a 12-storey tower block in Gaza housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and other news media on Saturday, saying the building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas. The al-Jalaa building in Gaza City, which also houses the offices of Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera as well as other offices and apartments, had been evacuated after the owner received advanced warning of the strike. The Israeli military said its fighter jets struck a multi-storey building "which contained military assets belonging to the intelligence offices of the Hamas terror organization".

  • Missing tiger in Houston is turned in to police

    The Bengal tiger was first spotted wandering around the Texas neighborhood last week

  • NASCAR Cup race at Dover: How to watch, starting lineup and predictions

    TV schedule, starting lineup and more for the NASCAR race this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

  • Rombauer upsets Medina Spirit to win Preakness

    Rombauer came from behind to upset Kentucky Derby-winner Medina Spirit to win the Preakness on Saturday, spoiling the latter's chances of capturing horse racing's Triple Crown. Rombauer's odds were 11-1. Watch Rombauer's run to victory at the #Preakness: pic.twitter.com/MWiesOp7Rc — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 15, 2021 Medina Spirit, aside from winning the first leg of the Triple Crown and entering the Preakness as the favorite, was the center of attention Saturday because he failed a post-Derby drug test. While the horse was cleared to run at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course after passing multiple pre-race drug tests, skepticism surrounded his trainer, Bob Baffert. Ultimately, Medina Spirit finished in third behind Rombauer and Midnight Bourbon, who had 3-1 odds. Read more at ESPN. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issuesVaccinating the world

  • Biden calls Netanyahu and Abbas as anger grows at Israel over airstrike on journalists’ tower

    UN Security Council will discuss crisis on Sunday

  • Anti-maskers and COVID deniers have been yelling about 'freedom' since the pandemic began. Now many of them are standing in the way of America's actual freedom.

    COVID deniers and turning into anti-vaxxers and preventing the rest of us from getting through the pandemic and back to normal.

  • A Space Force Commander was fired after comments made on conservative podcasts about diversity and Marxism

    When asked for an example, Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier mentioned The New York Times' 1619 project, which examines the legacy of slavery in the US.

  • Donald Trump's new blog crashed after he posted an unverified claim about election fraud in Arizona

    The former president's blog went offline following his statement about "massive fraud in the form of "broken seals on boxes, ballots missing, and worse."

  • Chernobyl's nuclear fuel is smoldering again and there's a 'possibility' of another accident, scientists say

    Researchers at the site of the catastrophic 1986 nuclear explosion in Ukraine have detected a spike of neutrons in an underground room at the power plant.

  • An elderly Indian woman whose family believed she had died from COVID-19 was moments from being cremated when she opened her eyes and began crying

    The 76-year-old woman shocked her family when she woke up. They believed she had died outside a hospital that was too crowded to treat her.