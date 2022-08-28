Albuquerque woman accused of embezzling $175,000 from Edgewood business

Aug. 28—An Albuquerque woman is accused of embezzling over $175,000 from her former employer.

Lisa Martinez, 61, faces a second-degree felony charge of embezzlement, according to a criminal complaint filed earlier this month in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

According to the complaint, Martinez worked as an accountant for Enviroworks — an environmental remediation and construction company based in Edgewood — from May 2011 to May 2018, where she would pay and collect invoices, manage payroll, accept payments, distribute per diem payments to employees and did accounting.

The owners of Enviroworks, Nugget and Melissa Grossetete, told police they began noticing discrepancies in the company's accounting shortly after Martinez left.

Police said Martinez used the company's accounting program to deposit over $175,000 into her bank account between 2012 and 2018. According to the complaint, she attempted to disguise the payments by documenting that they were going to employees who no longer worked for the company.

An arraignment has been set for Sept. 14.

Nugget and Melissa Grossetete could not be reached for comment.