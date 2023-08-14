Albuquerque woman kidnapped at Buffalo Thunder

Aug. 14—An Albuquerque man is charged with kidnapping after police said he took a woman from Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Jose Zapata-Coreas, was arrested Sunday after police said they found him asleep in his vehicle in Albuquerque, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

His ex-girlfriend, who told police she was kidnapped at the Pojoaque casino, then taken to Albuquerque, escaped.

Zapata-Coreas also faces felony charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery against a household member, as well as misdemeanor battery.

Olga Muñoz-Castillo, 47, of Albuquerque, told police she was walking out of Buffalo Thunder with two friends at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday when Zapata-Coreas approached her in the parking lot, according to court documents. Zapata-Coreas punched Muñoz-Castillo's friend in the face and pointed his gun at the woman, forcing her into a Ford Mustang, witnesses said.

Muñoz-Castillo told police Zapata-Coreas stopped the car four times on the way to Albuquerque, striking her in the mouth, pointing the gun and threatening to kill her and her family.

Zapata-Coreas fired his gun out the window of the vehicle once, she said.

After they arrived at his apartment complex in Albuquerque, Zapata-Coreas transferred some firearms from the vehicle into his truck, Muñoz-Castillo told police. After he was gone for about 15 minutes, she said, she left the vehicle and walked to her apartment, which was located in the same complex.

Zapata-Coreas was arrested Sunday by Albuquerque police and transported to the Santa Fe County jail.