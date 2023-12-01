Albuquerque's Roadrunner Curling Club teaches people about the Olympic sport
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/entertainment-news/albuquerques-roadrunner-curling-club-teaches-people-about-the-olympic-sport/
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/entertainment-news/albuquerques-roadrunner-curling-club-teaches-people-about-the-olympic-sport/
These vehicles are our Editors' Picks for November 2023.
The genius band with built-in speakers can help you drift off to dreamland: 'The ultimate solution to a snoring spouse.'
The Cybertruck is intriguing, but so much of what has been presented is awash in marketing. We need more context and information.
Yahoo Entertainment picks the best holiday movies of the 21st century so far, including "Elf," "Love Actually" and "Iron Man 3."
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer says Microsoft is talking to partners about launching an Xbox mobile store, as first reported by Bloomberg. Spencer made the comment during an interview at the CCXP comics and entertainment convention in Brazil on Thursday. The mobile store would take on Apple and Google, and could launch sooner than later, as Spencer noted that he doesn't believe the launch is "multiple years away."
To be honest, flares are more flattering than your standard leggings. The post These are the best flare leggings to buy if TikTok convinced you that your regular leggings aren’t cool anymore appeared first on In The Know.
Depending on the situation, you might be entitled to compensation.
The House of Representatives voted 311 to 114 to expel Rep. George Santos of New York on Friday. The vote follows the House Ethics Committee report in November that found “substantial evidence” the freshman Republican violated campaign finance and government ethics laws.
Save 40% on the iconic brand Amazon shoppers love: 'Always fast and reliable.' Stock up!
"You don't know me," the voice declares, "but I know you."
A Paris-based startup called Capsule wants to transform the way users seek out their daily news. Instead of offering a standard news aggregator experience, Capsule's mission is to become the "Spotify for news" by combining AI technology and human editorial curation to provide a news-reading experience that transforms news articles, newsletter snippets and even tweets (posts on X) and other social updates, into digestible information through its user-friendly app. The experience of using Capsule, meanwhile, feels much like swiping through TikTok or other social apps in some ways.
This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. This week Mary Ann, Kirsten Korosec and Alex Wilhelm were on hand to chew through a veritable mountain of news. Despite the fact that today is the first of December, tech news is still dropping at a quick clip.
Gen Z is the first generation that has grown up totally online. However, growing up with influencer parents has its issues, especially when it comes to monetized content. The post Gen Z activist Chris McCarty is on a mission to advocate for the children of influencers appeared first on In The Know.
49ers-Eagles is set up to be an instant classic but it's not the only game on the Week 13 slate with juicy storylines. CBS Sports Jacob Gibbs joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the fantasy viewer guide and helps identify which games to binge, stream and skip in Week 13.
Will Thursday night's NFC matchup be filled to the brim with fantasy football points?
Chevy's heartwarming holiday commercial sheds light on an Alzheimer's treatment known as reminiscence therapy.
Jack Antonoff reveals Taylor Swift wrote "You're Losing Me" more than one year before she and Joe Alwyn split.
Williams faced nine felony charges that carried a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.
Educator, author, and advocate Schuyler Bailar lays out six important points of introspection around transgender identity from his new book "He/She/They."