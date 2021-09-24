Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) shareholders have earned a 99% CAGR over the last three years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last quarter. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. Over that time, we've been excited to watch the share price climb an impressive 687%. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Alcidion Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Alcidion Group's revenue trended up 38% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 99% per year, over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like Alcidion Group have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Alcidion Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Alcidion Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 185% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 42%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Alcidion Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

