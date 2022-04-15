Alcoa Corporation's (NYSE:AA) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Alcoa's (NYSE:AA) stock increased significantly by 43% over the past three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Alcoa's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alcoa is:

9.1% = US$570m ÷ US$6.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Alcoa's Earnings Growth And 9.1% ROE

At first glance, Alcoa's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 22%. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Alcoa over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared Alcoa's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 23% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is AA fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Alcoa Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Alcoa's low three-year median payout ratio of 4.3%, (meaning the company retains96% of profits) should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see higher growth than it has reported.

Additionally, Alcoa started paying a dividend only recently. So it looks like the management must have perceived that shareholders favor dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 4.9% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Alcoa is predicted to rise to 15% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Alcoa can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

