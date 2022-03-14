Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Alcoa (NYSE:AA) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Alcoa is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$2.1b ÷ (US$15b - US$3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Alcoa has an ROCE of 18%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 18%.

In the above chart we have measured Alcoa's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Alcoa here for free.

What Can We Tell From Alcoa's ROCE Trend?

Alcoa's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 418% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Alcoa's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Alcoa has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And a remarkable 127% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Alcoa can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Alcoa that we think you should be aware of.

