Alcoa Sinks as Aluminum Shipments Fall in Sign of Waning Demand

Joe Deaux
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp. sales slumped as prolonged supply chain disruptions curbed shipments, raising concern that the tie-ups may erode customer demand for metal.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Pittsburgh-based producer reported sales of $3.29 billion in the first quarter, below the average expectation of $3.44 billion, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The company reported it has higher amounts of inventory due to a lack of available train cars and vessels, especially in North America. Chief Executive Roy Harvey told analysts on a call that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated the supply chain crisis, making the chip shortage for car makers more difficult.

Uncertainties caused by rising inflation, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s recent slowdown could be creeping into the global market for aluminum, which is used in everything from automobiles to construction to appliances. Harvey said the company is seeing some demand erosion due to the supply chain problems. He sees aluminum demand growing this year by about 2%, down from a prior forecast of about 2% to 3%.

“We just saw the IMF bring down their expectations for economic growth,” Harvey said on the call. “I think that that tends to start to erode a little bit some of the demand that we see, because aluminum is so tied to the general economic cycle.”

Aluminum prices are down about 20% since hitting an all-time high at the beginning of March amid concerns about demand. Covid-19 lockdowns throughout China, the world’s biggest consumer, add to questions about how the Ukraine war will affect one of the top aluminum-consuming regions. Demand in China, the world’s biggest consumer, may rise just 1% this year, well below the 5.1% growth in 2021, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Credit Suisse analysts see aluminum prices near peak levels and expect the supply-and-demand balance to normalize in the second half of 2022 as trade flows gradually realign. Current geopolitical events, though, give lasting support for aluminum prices, analyst Curt Woodworth said.

Shares fell as much as 6.2% during after-market trading in New York. The company’s forecast for shipments of aluminum were unchanged from a prior estimate of 2.5 million to 2.6 million metric tons. Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $1.072 billion, higher than the $1.04 billion average estimate of 10 analysts compiled by Bloomberg. It marked the best quarter since Alcoa split from its jet- and car-parts business in 2016.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • United Airlines (UAL) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    United (UAL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1.19% and 1.19%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Alcoa Stock Falls On Outlook; Steel Dynamics Crushes Views

    Alcoa earnings topped views, but AA stock fell on weak revenue and guidance. Steel Dynamics earnings crushed views Wednesday night.

  • Netflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, Too

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. investors punished the company for its shock loss in subscribers and abrupt turnabout to embrace advertising after years of shunning it.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBillionaire’s Abrupt Death Leaves Dubai to Untangle Messy I

  • New Zealand Inflation Accelerates to Fastest in 32 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand inflation accelerated in the first quarter to the fastest pace in 32 years, validating the central bank’s decision to raise interest rates by half a percentage point as it pursues an aggressive tightening cycle. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China St

  • Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble

    "While Netflix's business is fundamentally simple to understand, in light of recent events, we have lost confidence in our ability to predict the company's future prospects with a sufficient degree of certainty," his hedge fund said in a statement.

  • Alcoa (AA) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

    Alcoa (AA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.34% and 5.80%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Kinder Morgan tops profit estimates on higher jet fuel, LNG volumes

    (Reuters) -Kinder Morgan Inc surpassed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on Wednesday as strong demand for jet fuel and natural gas boosted volumes at the U.S pipeline operator. Exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe have hit record levels after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as the European Union tries to cut its dependence on Russian energy. That has come as a boon for U.S. pipeline operators, with Kinder Morgan - which transports nearly half of the natural gas in the country - posting a 2% rise in volumes of the commodity.

  • IMF says yen falls driven by fundamentals, urges BOJ to keep easy policy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The yen's recent declines have been driven by fundamentals and would be no reason for Japan to change its economic policy, including the central bank's ultra-low interest rates, a senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said. The currency has plunged to two-decade lows against the dollar with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) continuing to defend its ultra-low rate policy in contrast with heightening chances of aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "What we're seeing so far on the yen is driven by fundamentals," Sanjaya Panth, deputy director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, told Reuters late on Wednesday.

  • Ukraine is a major Matzo Exporter

    Ukraine is a major Matzo Exporter

  • Railroad Stocks: CSX Earnings Top On Strong Unit Revenue Gain

    CSX earnings topped views Wednesday night. Union Pacific earnings are early Thursday as freight demand concerns hit trucking and railroad stocks.

  • BHP reports weaker-than-expected iron ore production on COVID curbs

    Copper production at BHP's massive Escondida copper mine in Chile declined 9% to 226.4 thousand tonnes (kt) in the third quarter, primarily due to a reduced workforce from COVID-19 quarantine regulations and public road blockades that affected access to the site for both workers and supplies. Iron ore production from Western Australia came in at 66.7 million tonnes (Mt) for the period, flat from a year earlier but lower than a consensus estimate of 70 mt compiled by Visible Alpha. Not until early March did Western Australia lift hard-line border restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Making sense of the markets these days is no easy trick. Inflation is stubbornly high, and rising. The Federal Reserve has embarked on a policy of rate hikes and monetary tightening in response, but there are serious worries that their new path is a matter of too little, too late. The war in Ukraine and further Chinese COVID-lockdowns have promised further shortages of vital commodities and products, just as supply chains were beginning to untangle themselves. It’s no wonder that the big market

  • You need to pay more attention to dividends — this math shows why they beat inflation

    Because the stock market’s dividend yield in recent years has been at record low levels, traders interested in turning a quick buck aren’t interested. Perhaps the best recent example of this comes from Exxon Mobil, (XOM) whose earnings took a big hit during the first months of the pandemic. From earnings per share of $4.88 in 2018, the company’s EPS dropped to minus $5.25 in 2020.

  • Read How Analysts Reacted To Halliburton's Q1 Results

    Analysts updated ratings and price target for Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) after Q1 results. Citi analyst Scott Gruber raised the price target to $48 (an upside of 19.6%) from $44 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares. Gruber states that expectations for HAL were high coming into the quarter. The analyst utilizes 38% increments in 2H on average, which he believes leaves room for upside given pricing power across U.S. services, a robust completion tool order book. The new Middle East

  • U.S. Oil Exports Soar as World Works to Replace Russian Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. exported the most oil and petroleum products in history last week as countries across the world work to replace Russian supplies in the wake of the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBillionaire’s Abrupt Death Leaves D

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK falls 60% from its peak, erasing all post-pandemic gains

    The average holding in Ark Innovation (ARKK), Ark Investment Management’s namesake flagship exchange-traded fund, is currently down over 70% from its 5-year high.

  • Marijuana regulatory logjam is ‘driving the industry nuts’: High Tide CEO

    High Tide CEO Raj Grover and Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss marijuana legalization, adoption, and the next steps for the cannabis industry.

  • IMF Urges Nations to Chip In to Support Ukraine’s Funding Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceThe International Monetary Fund called on nations to provide grants and donations to fill a $5 billion monthly financing need for Ukraine after Russia’s invasion

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Jumps On Accelerating Earnings Growth After Netflix, Facebook Slam Nasdaq

    Tesla stock popped late as earnings growth accelerates. Netflix and Facebook led Wednesday's Nasdaq retreat.

  • Amazon Europe Unit Paid No Taxes on $55 Billion Sales in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s main European retail business reported 1.16 billion euros ($1.26 billion) of losses in 2021, which allowed the company to pay no income tax and receive 1 billion euros in tax credits, corporate filings seen by Bloomberg show.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol