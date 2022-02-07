Alcohol believed to be a factor in crash that injured 2 in Dayton

Feb. 7—Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that sent two people to the hospital early Sunday in Dayton.

A 46-year-old Dayton man was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary OVI, open container and weapons charges, according to jail records. A crash reported filed by the Dayton Police Department said the man was cited for OVI and running a red light.

The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. at West Grand and Forest avenues.

The Dayton man was driving a 1998 Oldsmobile Eighty Eight east on West Grand Avenue when he ran the red light at the Forest Avenue intersection, according to the crash report. A 2008 Dodge Challenger driven by a 46-year-old woman was going north on Forest Avenue and hit the Oldsmobile on the driver's side.

The crash caused both vehicles to spin out and come to a stop on the sidewalk on Grand Avenue. The woman and a 41-year-old passenger were trapped inside the Challenger, according to the crash report.

The 46-year-old woman and 41-year-old man were both transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries. The 46-year-old man had suspected minor injuries and was treated on the scene, according to the report.