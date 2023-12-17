Alcohol believed to be a factor in wrong-way crash that killed 3, injured 2 in Weyauwega

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a wrong-way crash in the town of Weyauwega that killed three people Saturday night, according to Waupaca County officials.

A pickup truck was traveling west in the eastbound lane on Highway 10 when it hit an SUV head-on. Three people in that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person in the SUV was hospitalized for life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was also hospitalized with critical injuries.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation, but believe alcohol was a factor.

The last two weeks of the year are among the most dangerous on Wisconsin roads.

The state Department of Transportation recorded 470 crashes involving impaired drivers from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1 last year, which in total killed five people.

Officers are stepping up enforcement now through New Year's Day. The Wisconsin State Patrol recommends identifying a sober designated driver, calling a taxi or using the SafeRide program.

