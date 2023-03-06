Alcohol board denies renewal of clubs Kalakutah, Onyx alcohol permits

A local alcohol board has recommended denying license renewals for clubs Kalakutah and Onyx, two Indianapolis bars with a history of shootings, assaults and other violence.

The Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County voted unanimously on Monday to deny the renewals, deeming the clubs public nuisances and sending its decisions to the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission for final approval.

"It's like you just don't care," board member Peter Luster said after a vote was held to recommend the denial of Club Kalakutah's permit. "The applicant does not maintain high, fine reputation and it does not have a good moral character."

Located in the Lafayette Square area, Club Kalakutah is operated by Kalakutah Republic Grill. The night club was the site of a February 2022 shooting that left 25-year-old Secoya Williams dead in the parking lot.

Ryan Carlson, who describe himself as the ownership representative for Club Onyx, and attorney Mark Webb defend the club's request to renew its alcohol permit at the Alcohol Beverage Board meeting on March 6.

Club Onyx in Indianapolis closed March 1

Club Onyx, a south side strip club located in the 4400 block of South Harding Street, abruptly closed on March 1, roughly one week after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police raided the club and arrested several employees on prostitution, gun, alcohol and drug charges.

The local board's decisions come after an IndyStar investigation published last month that detailed unchecked violence at Indianapolis bars, clubs and event centers.

In all, IndyStar identified more than 600 reports of violence tied to 80 alcohol establishments since 2016. That includes 49 homicides, more than 150 shootings, 20 stabbings and 37 rapes or sexual assaults.

Police say they're powerless to shut down problematic bars, clubs

IMPD and city officials say they are powerless to shut down bars, even after scores of police runs and multiple shootings. That's because a decades-old state law that explicitly prohibits cities and counties from regulating alcohol establishments. Only state regulators at the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission have that authority.

But IndyStar's investigation, produced in partnership with Fox59, found that the ATC doesn't track violence at bars and is severely understaffed. It's alcohol enforcement efforts have fallen dramatically over the past decade and bars have remained open even after police arrest the owner.

This story will be updated.

