🌱 Alcohol At Coleman + Bama At Auburn + Redistricting Meeting

Alcohol sales in Coleman Coliseum?

Bama hoops at Auburn.

Redistrict meeting today.

Our Shout Out for this Wednesday morning goes out to the Tuscaloosa County Public Works Department's David Ponder, who is retiring from the county after 25 years and nine months.

Tuscaloosa County Public Works

A woman has been charged in connection to the alleged rape of a 15 year old in a program at Brewer's Porch Children's Center in Tuscaloosa. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The City of Tuscaloosa on Wednesday will hold the first of two public meetings geared toward soliciting community feedback in the process of redrawing council district lines following the 2020 Census. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The Tuscaloosa City Council On Tuesday voted 6-1 to approve a grant for an alcohol license for Coleman Coliseum, which could open the door for sales during the current basketball and gymnastic seasons. (Tuscaloosa Patch) No. 1 Auburn men's basketball made easy work of unranked rival Alabama with a 100-81 home win Tuesday night in Auburn. (Associated Press)

A fundraiser has been launched for a pregnant mother in Tuscaloosa who lost everything in an apartment fire Monday. (Noah Lueker, Tuscaloosa Thread)

Stand-Up Tuscaloosa @ Druid City Brewing Co. (More)

Yoga @ Black Warrior Brewing Co. (More)

The Tuscaloosa County Commission is set to convene for its regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse. (Tuscaloosa Patch)



The Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter will host a Valentine Adoption Event Feb. 12 & 14, with adoption fees at $14 for all dogs over the age of 6 months. (More)

Tuscaloosa County Park & Recreation Authority says volleyball registration is open, whether you have an established team or are just getting started. (More)

Tuscaloosa County EMA is reminding the public that Winn-Dixie at Englewood Village has free KN95 masks available, with a limit of three per person. (More)

- DCH reports decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations (Chelsea Barton, WVUA 23)

- Alabama softball breaks season ticket sales record (Blake Byler, Crimson White)

- Can Alabama finish with the top ranked recruiting class? Does it matter? (Nick Alvarez, AL.com)

- Has Alabama basketball turned over a new leaf? Nate Oats thinks so (Charlie Potter, BamaOnline)

- Britt laps Brooks, Durant in fourth-quarter fundraising (John H. Glenn, Alabama Political Reporter)

- School choice bill in Senate this week, tougher path in House (Mary Sell, Alabama Daily News)

- Walker County looks to use $7.3 million in COVID relief funds on roads, buildings (Ashley Gooden, ABC 33/40)

