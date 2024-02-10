Alcohol delivery bill passes in South Carolina House

DoorDash is weighing on a bill that would allow curbside delivery or pick up for alcohol from apps such as DoorDash and Uber Eats, according to Channel 9 affiliate, WCIV.

The plans are one step closer to becoming official. House Bill 4364 was passed in the SC House on Thursday. The bill would allow a retailer to offer curbside delivery or pick up for alcohol products.

A spokesperson for DoorDash released the following statement regarding the sending of the bill to the SC Senate.

Passing this bill brings South Carolina closer to joining the 31 other states in allowing responsible alcohol delivery by third-party platforms like DoorDash, and we applaud House lawmakers for taking this crucial step. Safe, responsible alcohol delivery will expand opportunities for thousands of Dashers and small businesses in the state, while bringing modern convenience and choice to South Carolinians. We look forward to continuing to work with lawmakers on this bill and urge the Senate to join their colleagues in unlocking this opportunity to benefit communities across South Carolina.

WCIV reported alcohol retailers have said they are supportive of the bill, but are worried about liability issues.

Those in support of the measure say they have safeguards in place for the deliveries, including requiring an ID scan from a third-party vendor before any orders can be completed.

The bill is heading to the SC Senate for debate.

