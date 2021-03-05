Alcohol Justice Launches Online ABC Licensee Complaint Form

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 5, 2021

10 Things to Look Out for and Report to ABC: An Emergency Response to Out-of-Control Deregulation

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice, the San Rafael, California-based non-profit alcohol industry watchdog has launched theABC ONLINE COMPLAINT FORM -- a confidential portal for individuals to report problems with alcohol-related businesses in the state directly to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC). In addition, Alcohol Justice has produced the California Community Guide to Responsible Alcohol Sales During the COVID-19 Crises & 10 Things to Look Out for and Report to ABC.

"We regulate over 90,000 alcohol licenses in California and are grateful to see this new resource created by Alcohol Justice," said ABC Director Eric Hirata. "The online complaint form provides communities with an easy way to communicate with ABC, so we can do an even better job of keeping them safe."

"Over the past 15 years Alcohol Justice has been developing its working relationship with the ABC," stated Bruce Lee Livingston, Executive Director / CEO of Alcohol Justice. "We want the same outcome as ABC: well-enforced alcohol regulations that protect the health and safety of all California residents and visitors. The new confidential complaint portal and guide are great tools to help achieve that goal."

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), California suffers more annual alcohol-related harm than any other state: over 10,500 alcohol-related deaths, $35 billion in total costs, and $14.5 billion in state costs. Not surprisingly, more alcohol is sold in California than in any other state. According to the ABC they oversee close to 100,000 different alcohol licensees in the state. Each ABC enforcement agent investigate 622 outlets, which is woefully inadequate. This creates an environment where health and safety regulations can be easily violated with little chance of ABC finding out.

"Lawmakers are trying to make emergency alcohol sale expansions into law without even asking residents what's happening on the ground," stated Carson Benowitz-Fredericks, Research Manager at Alcohol Justice. "The online form and guide we've put together make it very easy for community members to recognize violations and submit complaints directly to the ABC. Those complaints will help mobilize ABC to investigate any criminal behavior, damage, threats, or other quality of life impacts associated with any businesses with an alcohol license in California."

The ABC Complaint Form allows community members to easily register any type of complaint about an alcohol licensee, including bars, restaurants, and liquor stores. When used in conjunction with the 10 Things to Look Out For guide, it provides a streamlined channel to flag problems arising from "regulatory relief" measures surrounding alcohol sales during the COVID-19 pandemic before they become permanent.

Alcohol Justice is a 34-year-old nonprofit that envisions healthy communities free of the alcohol industry's negative impact. Its mission is to promote evidence-based public health policies and organize campaigns with diverse communities and youth against the alcohol industry's harmful practices.

To view the California Community Guide to Responsible Alcohol Sales During the Covid-19 Crises & 10 Things to Look Out for and Report to ABC:

https://alcoholjustice.org/maps-tools/community-guide-to-regulatory-relief

To submit a complaint through the Alcohol Justice / ABC portal: https://alcoholjustice.org/maps-tools/abc-online-complaint-form

For more information on Alcohol Justice campaigns and projects: https://alcoholjustice.org/

Contact: Michael J. Scippa 415 548-0492

Jorge Castillo 213 840-3336

