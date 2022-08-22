UPDATE: Alcohol may have been a factor in deadly Miamisburg crash; Investigation ongoing

Aug. 22—Alcohol may have been a factor in a crash into a tree early Saturday in Miamisburg where a person was found dead in the vehicle, police said.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Coldstream Court around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to information from Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to Miamisburg police.

Nearby neighbors were evacuated while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

"Once the fire was extinguished, the driver and only occupant was found deceased in the driver's seat," read a press release from police. The driver has not been identified at this time.

No foul play is suspected, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and pending the final autopsy reports.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.