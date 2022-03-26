Alcohol tolerance gets worse as you get older. | Something to Think About

Sláinte! The greeting that was celebrated often on St. Patrick’s Day. The word is the basic form in Irish. Variations of this toast include sláinte mhaith "good health" in Irish. In Irish, the response to sláinte is sláinte agatsa, which translates "to your health as well" Now that the day that puts beer and Irish whiskey into the spotlight has passed, I suspect it’s ok to look at the study of “Why Age and Alcohol Don’t Mix.”

A recent article produced through AARP of the same title appeared, coincidentally, after the holiday. It was probably not an accident. For many years I taught a class called T.I.P.S. (Training for intervention procedures by servers of alcohol.) Today most establishments have some form of the program for their staff that helps them identify when a patron is showing signs of intoxication. That’s a story for another day.

But, now to the factual information that can help many of us save our brain and extend our lives. Studies showed that 14% of older adults reported drinking more during the height of the pandemic. Now to be fair, the same studies also showed that 27% drank less. This was attributed to less social events both in and outside of work occurred.

The important point was found when you drilled down further. Of the older adults drinking more, (ages 50 to 80) 23% downed three or more drinks in one session. And even though it’s not good for anyone, the older we get, the less ability our body has to processes alcohol and the effects it causes.

There are a number of things that begin to change between our bodies and the effects of alcohol starting around age 50. First the body loses muscle, it gains fat. That means that your body has less water, so alcohol is not diluted the way it was when you were younger. This results, pay attention here, in a higher blood-alcohol content (BAC). Think DUI (Driving under the influence) charges.

Second, the stomach and liver don’t produce as much of the alcohol-digesting enzyme (ADHO) which again leads to a higher blood-alcohol content that lasts longer. Hence, the result that the effects on BAC stay with the drinker longer than when they were younger, even drinking the same amount as the younger years.

Third, people, well most of us, may have the perception that as we age we have more tolerance for alcohol. The real truth, our ability to perceive the effects of alcohol diminishes. In other words, we think we are doing just fine and “holding our liquor” as they say. In reality, “the body doesn’t pay attention to the signals the way it did in the first hour (of drinking)”. According to George F. Koob, the director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

So, if you drink more water will it dilute the alcohol in your system? “Nope," says Koob. “You’re just going to pee more.” Hangovers require water, to counteract the dehydration that occurs, although dehydration is a common condition among older folks, sober or not. (The sense of thirst gets dulled with age.)

Koob estimates that there are 200 medical conditions that are worsened by alcohol. Drinking accelerates the aging process. The brain normally starts shrinking in middle age, but older folks who drink too much show a greater loss of volume in the frontal cortex. That’s the part that controls impulsive and compulsive behavior. Koob says, “It’s a vicious circle. Alcohol misuse can speed up aging and that aging process can lead to more alcohol misuse.”

The other medical conditions that occur are liver disease, cancers (like oral cancer,) high blood pressure, immune system disorders, increase of stroke risks and diabetes. It can contribute to wrinkles because it impairs the skin’s antioxidant defense system. And the rumor that it helps you sleep— hogwash. It may make you drowsy, but it destroys the quality of sleep.

From an EMS perspective, this information should be helpful. Perhaps joining the movement called “mindful drinking” is a good middle ground. Thinking about the drink, savor it and know that “just one more” is probably not a good idea. For your health and for the safely of all!

— Debbie Kulick writes a weekly news column for the Pocono Record and Tri-County Independent. She serves on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as an EMT.

