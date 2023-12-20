Alcoholics Anonymous to meet for its 100th year anniversary in Indianapolis in 2035

Alcoholics Anonymous will hold its 100th anniversary meeting in Indianapolis in 2035, Visit Indy announced Wednesday. The international convention is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium.

Alcoholics Anonymous logo

A.A. is a nonprofit that supports people who struggle with alcohol addiction by connecting them to a community of others in recovery.

The meeting is the first time Indianapolis will host the organization.

Visit Indy officials say they expect the event will generate $70 million in economic activity.

