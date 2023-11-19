Alcorn State defeats Jackson State in Soul Bowl
The Alcorn State Braves defeat Jackson State for the first time since 2019 as they win a back and forth Soul Bowl 28-24. Both teams finish their seasons with 7-4 records.
The Alcorn State Braves defeat Jackson State for the first time since 2019 as they win a back and forth Soul Bowl 28-24. Both teams finish their seasons with 7-4 records.
There's plenty at stake in the final week of the season.
The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.
The Thunder rookie hit a turnaround buzzer-beater to send the game to OT.
Washington clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a 22-20 victory over Oregon State.
After a 6-0 start, USC lost six of its final seven regular season games.
The Steelers are winning even if it isn't "pretty."
Travis' lower leg was in an air cast.
Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday was quite indicative of its bizarre 2023 season. Another crucial win for the undefeated team — with its head coach nowhere to be seen.
Kaedin Robinson scored to give Appalachian State the win.
The Buffaloes were blown out by Washington State as Shedeur Sanders got injured.
No. 10 Louisville is headed to the ACC title game for the first time in program history.
The rookie is getting back on the field.
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
Beauty insiders share the Black Friday beauty deals they're hunting this year: Sunday Riley, Elemis, La Roche-Posay, First Aid Beauty, MAC, NuFace and more!
Microsoft is running a deal on the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle for just $240, or $60 off. There are also huge savings on controllers in numerous colors from Amazon, alongside discounts on Xbox Series X bundles with Diablo IV or Forza Horizon 5.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
Are you ready for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?
Foster should have been stopped for an 8-yard gain.
A 1992 Audi 100 CS sedan, found in a wrecking yard in Phoenix, Arizona.
Consumers will always come back for more cosmetics, particularly celebrity-made brands.