Alcorns sentenced to combined 75 years for 2019 murder, aggravated battery

Andrew Alcorns, 43, is escorted out of the Tippecanoe County Courthouse by sheriff’s deputies after being sentenced to 75 years in connection with the murder of Ron Whiles, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 in Lafayette. Alcorns was sentenced to 70 years in prison and five years probation after pleading guilty to murder and aggravated battery in the April 7, 2019, death of Ron Whiles, the stabbing of Whiles’ housemate, Tom Day, after which prosecutors say he set fire to their 31st Street home.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Andrew Alcorns was sentenced to 70 years in prison Friday for the 2019 murder of Ron Whiles and aggravated battery of Tom Day, Whiles' friend and house tenant.

Another five years of probation was tacked at the end of the maximum 70-year sentence.

Alcorns previously pleaded guilty on Sept. 14 to the charges against him, admitting to the violence that took place at the 800 block on S. 31st Street.

Friends and neighbors of Whiles addressed the court detailing their close relationships with Whiles, as well as their thoughts on what sentence Alcorns should receive.

"I was a friend of Ron's," Steve Lebegue said. "Ron owned multiple homes where he rented rooms (to those in need). I rented a room personally when I needed a hand."

Tom Day, the stabbing survivor of Alcorn's attack, also addressed the court and Alcorns.

"My life is not going to be the same," Day said. "I'm always going to be in pain because of what you did. Everyday I feel the pain and that's not right."

In April 2019, Alcorns shot Whiles multiple times, which caused Day to investigate the commotion. Alcorns proceeded to stab Day 29 times in a struggle, according to court proceedings. Day broke free and ran back to his room to call 911. It was here he heard the distinct sounds of a fire starting through use of an accelerant as well as more gun shots.

Crime scene tape remains outside a house on the 800 block of S. 31st st. after a Sunday morning stabbing and house fire, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Lafayette. One person was found dead at the scene, another was transported to a Lafayette hospital for treatment for a stab wound.

Day was told by a 911 dispatcher to exit the house, which he attempted through a window, not before getting his foot caught on something – later causing him to get reparative surgery. Day reportedly continues to be in recovery from permanent injuries resulting from Alcorn's attack.

Alcorns fled to Dayton, Ohio, where a nine-hour stand off with police ensued, ending when Alcorn attempted and failed suicide.

According to Alcorns' plea deal, a required minimum of 48 years and maximum of 70 years was on the table for Alcorns to receive. As part of this plea deal, the charges of arson and attempted murder were dropped.

"I'm pleased that they did not run the (sentenced years) concurrent; they ran them consecutive," Christine Clark, Day's sister, told the Journal & Courier. "I'm pleased that they didn't cap that any lower. When I saw that they had dropped the charges within the plea deal (regarding Day's) role in the whole thing, I said he should be get the same respect that Ron deserved."

Aggregating factors that Circuit Court judge Sean Persin took into account when forming Alcorns' sentence included Alcorns' life-long criminal history, including previous charges of drug, gun and battery-related offenses.

"You look at the trajectory," Persin said, "and you start out with lower-level crimes. It just continues and nothing is working here ... You've had a lifetime of being in (the Tippecanoe County Courthouse). This day has been coming for a long time."

Whiles was well known in his neighborhood for not only renting out rooms to those who reached out to him in need, but for also giving them work when they needed it. Persin asked who in the audience was there as a friend or relative of Whiles. The majority of the crowd raised their hands.

"If you want (Whiles) to have a legacy, if you want him to live on," Persin told the audience, "pay it forward. Do what he did."

Alcorns was emotionless throughout the hearing, with the exception of two instances reported by two attendees. A Purdue Exponent reporter told the Journal & Courier that Alcorns made an obscene hand gesture at him, and Clark reported that Alcorns winked and blew a kiss at her as he exited the court room.

