ALCS Game 6: Scoring updates, videos and more. Astros look to oust Rangers

The Houston Astros are one game away from returning to the World Series.

The Astros hold a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series with Game 6 scheduled at Minute Maid Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 7:03 p.m. CT.

However, that could be bad news for the Astros. The home team has lost every game in the ALCS so far. Houston lost Games 1 & 2 at Minute Maid Park, before winning three straight in the Rangers’ home park, Globle Life Field.

The Rangers will send their best postseason pitcher, Nathan Eovaldi, to the mound for Game 6.

If the Rangers win, Game 7 will be played on Monday night at Minute Maid Park.

Today’s schedule

4:10 p.m.—Astros batting practice

5:10 p.m.—Rangers batting practice

6:50 p.m.—National Anthem

7:03 p.m.—First pitch, Rangers vs. Astros

