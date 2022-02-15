Ald. Daley Thompson Guilty / Save Poppin' Dough / City Unmasked?

The grandson and nephew of Chicago's two longest serving mayors is now a felon.

A federal jury on Monday took less than five hours to convict Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson of lying about bank loans and filing fraudulent tax returns.

State law requires Thompson to immediately resign as 11th Ward alderman.

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson Convicted Of Federal Income Tax Fraud

Patrick Daley Thompson. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo, File)

Mayor Lori Lightfoot isn't ready to pick a date for lifting the city's mask and proof-of-vaccination mandates. Daily coronavirus case numbers remain more than 500 a day. "I don't want to put an artificial date on when this is going to happen when we still see some danger signs in the data," Lightfoot said. (NBC)

Chicago Public Schools have seen a slowdown in pediatric coronavirus vaccination rates. Vaccine uptake among 5- to 11-year-olds has only slightly increased, with less than a quarter of Chicago Public Schools students fully vaccinated. (Chalkbeat)

An SUV left running with a 4-year-old boy inside was stolen on the South Side Monday afternoon. Thankfully, police found the Range Rover a short time later with the boy inside, authorities said. (WGN)

The owner of Poppin' Dough, a Longwood Manor popcorn and donut shop, is hoping that his loyal customers will help pitch in to help the store reopen. Richard Gray launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to fix a busted pipe that his insurance policy won't cover the $42,000 repair, and he can't afford to fix. (CBS2)

