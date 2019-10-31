Is ALD S.A.’s (EPA:ALD) Return On Capital Employed Any Good?

Today we'll evaluate ALD S.A. (EPA:ALD) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for ALD:

0.041 = €681m ÷ (€25b - €7.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, ALD has an ROCE of 4.1%.

Does ALD Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that ALD's ROCE is fairly close to the Transportation industry average of 5.0%. Separate from how ALD stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

We can see that, ALD currently has an ROCE of 4.1%, less than the 7.7% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how ALD's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTPA:ALD Past Revenue and Net Income, October 31st 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do ALD's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

ALD has total assets of €25b and current liabilities of €7.9b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 32% of its total assets. ALD has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On ALD's ROCE

Despite this, its ROCE is still mediocre, and you may find more appealing investments elsewhere.