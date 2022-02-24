Alden man pleads guilty in child pornography case

Feb. 24—An Alden man facing multiple counts of child pornography possession pleaded guilty Wednesday in Freeborn County District Court to seven of the counts against him.

James Alan Rambo, 38, was charged in October 2021 with 11 counts of possession of pornographic work of a minor under 13 after the Minneapolis Police Department contacted a Freeborn County Sheriff's Office detective in January 2021 about a cyber-tip on child pornography related to a suspect in Alden.

Last June the Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant of the home where Rambo was living, seizing several laptops, desktops, phones, flashcards and hard drives from the basement where he lived.

Authorities stated on just one of the hard drives seized there were allegedly over 100,000 child pornographic items, of which over 29,000 were known victims from the Internet Crimes Against Children. Court documents allege 29 videos included victims under 3 years old.

As part of his plea to seven of the charges against him, the remaining charges are expected to be dismissed.

He is likely to face between 84 and 100 months in prison at sentencing.

Rambo is slated to be sentenced May 11.