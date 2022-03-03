Aldenberg attributes drop in violent crime to police efforts on guns

Mar. 3—The Manchester Police Department's focus on gun-related crime is in part responsible for a 16% reduction in the rate of violent crime in the city last year, Chief Allen Aldenberg said Thursday.

Aldenberg said the Special Enforcement Division is focusing on criminals known to carry or use guns. The division took 81 guns off the street in 2021, according to the department's recently released report for the year. That's nearly twice as many as 2020.

"The people we are investigating, we know they are behind most of the gun crimes we've seen," Aldenberg said.

This was the first yearly summary since 2015, but Aldenberg said he plans to release a report every year. The report compares rates of specific crimes to those of previous years as well as 10-year averages.

He said guns are being used to settle disputes between gangs, and guns are common when police make drug arrests.

The report also details prevention efforts to discourage kids from using guns.

His thoughts about New Hampshire's gun laws? "I'm not going to touch that one," he said.

The report shows a 16% reduction in the rate of violent crime. Property crime is up 10%, with a significant jump in motor vehicle thefts.

Overall, Aldenberg said he's pleased with the direction the city is going, but he said much work still has to be done, mentioning gun incidents specifically.

Aldenberg said the report also clearly lays out his priorities: reduction in violent crime; recruitment and retention of officers; officer mental health and wellness; and community involvement.

"My job is to think strategically. I'm trying to set a vision for the department," said Aldenberg, noting his 32 years of experience in the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

In the future, the police department will break down its arrests by demographic categories, including race. But the chief said he wants to make sure the data are correct and he will confer with the minority community, such as Manchester NAACP President James McKim, before doing so.

"We're not hiding from that. We're continuing to work on it," he said.

mhayward@unionleader.com