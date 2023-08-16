Alderman hopes modifications for cannabis-related businesses can spur minority ownership

Springfield City Council Ward 2 Ald. Shawn Gregory said he was satisfied with a resolution passed by council Tuesday addressing setbacks for cannabis-related businesses in Springfield.

The resolution would lower the setbacks for such businesses operating in proximity to schools, houses of worship and residential areas. The current setback is 1,500 feet, but the resolution would lower it to 1,000 feet.

The setback for businesses that grow cannabis will remain at 1,500 feet.

Gregory, one of five sponsors of the resolution that refers the petition to the Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission for public hearing, said he hopes the proposals will stoke interest in minority ownership of businesses.

The old restrictions were particularly prohibitive on the east side of town "where the makeup is very different from other ends of town," he said. "It's more congested and things, but there are some areas (these businesses) could potentially work."

The original sponsor of the resolution, Ward 10 Ald. Ralph Hanauer, said the proposal tries to level things out for everyone.

"People have been wanting us to lower things," Hanauer said. "I think this is fair compromise."

Gregory said Tuesday he especially liked language allowing a 15% variance, which means a cannabis-related business could come ever closer with city council approval.

At least three potential minority owners, Gregory said, could not make situations work because of the previous restrictive language.

"Hopefully (the setbacks) will work," Gregory said. "I was happy to see some variance language in there. We've talked about it for the last two, three years since (cannabis) has been legal, about boundaries and how too restrictive they are in Springfield."

Gregory said he hoped the proposal would be a further boon for the east side of the city.

When recreational cannabis became legal in Illinois, the city implemented a 3% local sales tax -- the maximum allowed under state law -- with half going to fund economic development projects on the city's east side.

Gregory has seen that play out with businesses and homeowners getting grants to tidy things up.

"I always look for equity in everything and this was something that was made legal to try to address the minority communities and help the war on crime," he said. "We've done some good moves and put some of the tax funding back to the community that's been hurt the hardest by the war on drugs. Now I want to see minority ownership in it and, hopefully, this gets us there and, if not, I'll definitely bring something to address it."

As for those prospective owners getting rebuffed, "I would tell them to keep the faith and let's see how this affects us," Gregory said. "I think the variance will help, but we have some work to do, and that's why I'm interested in seeing that process play out."

New South Central Business District

The city is hoping to give new life to the South Central Business District, which would include the Scheels Sports Complex at Legacy Pointe.

The idea, touted in a public hearing before Tuesday's meeting, is to dissolve the current business district and reconfigure it with land across MacArthur Boulevard.

The new development would create more economic activity to help the sports complex, Buscher said.

Sports complex developers Steve Luker and Dirk McCormick were last before the city council in April when an amended development agreement boosting the financial commitment from the city was approved.

It was reported at that time that the developers would have 90 days to finalize financing and put shovels in the ground, but that hasn't happened.

The 95-acre complex just off MacArthur Boulevard near Interstate 72 would include indoor and outdoor sports facilities designed to host 60- to 100-team tournaments on weekends.

PGAV Planners of St. Louis is shepherding the development.

Several groups, including the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance, the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Springfield Hotel Lodging Association spoke in favor of the new business district.

Buscher, who as mayor-elect backed the amended development agreement, said she "personally believed (Luker) is definitely committed to getting this project done.

"We want to see a win."

Storm relief

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Tuesday that federal disaster assistance will be made to Cook County to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from June 29 to July 2.

Meanwhile, Sangamon County towns are still tallying up bills, said Mayor Misty Buscher, addressing the issue Tuesday.

"Some of the bills (for the work and equipment ordered afterwards) aren't in yet (because of billing cycles), so we're contacting all the vendors we need our bills from in order to finish up that process," Buscher said.

Her office was reaching out to residents and businesses for their storm-related bills, which could contribute to the total.

Buscher said the threshold for FEMA assistance for the county is a little south of $23 million.

'We're hoping the county gets there, but I would never promise something I do not know," she said.

