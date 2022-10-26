Alderney report signals alternative energy future

Alderney relies on imported oil for its energy needs

A vision for Alderney's future with a "resilient, sustainable and clean energy supply" has been published.

The Energy Group report comes as the island continues to be highly reliant on imported oil as an energy source for electricity, heating and transport.

Alderney Electricity Ltd is investigating the use of solar and wind energy.

People can make their views known at a drop-in event at the Island Hall on 11 November from 14:00 to 18:00 GMT.

Bill Abel, chairman of the five-strong Energy Group, said reliance on oil was "unsustainable for environmental reasons but will continue to make energy expensive".

Householders could be encouraged to install solar panels with an "appropriate feed-in tariff to encourage domestic and commercial provision of renewable energy".

An earlier proposal for medium-sized wind turbines on the south west corner of the island has been put on hold because of its proximity to the airport.

Instead the community will be consulted about placing smaller wind turbines at various locations around the island.

The report says tidal and wave energy resources are currently constrained by technology development and higher costs.

Mr Abel said: "For this roadmap to be achieved, the island will need to maximise the use of economically viable renewable resources and maximise the efficiency of the grid and the island's energy usage."

