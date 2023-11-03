Alderney reports no significant storm related injuries

Damage sustained in Alderney following Storm Ciarán was "limited in its scope, thanks in part to the collective response of islanders".

No significant injuries were reported, the States of Alderney has said.

The chair of the General Services Committee also thanked the emergency services and workers who helped during the storm.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to all," Lin Maurice said.

The government said States Works "worked tirelessly" in the immediate aftermath of the storm, clearing trees and setting up road blocks where needed.

Mr Maurice added: "I should also like to pass on my thanks to the community for staying indoors when it was undoubtedly tempting to see the results of the storm.

"We must also offer our thoughts to residents across the islands, who are facing significant challenges as a result of damage to properties."

Islanders were also asked to be "mindful that already weakened structures and trees may still be vulnerable in the coming days".

