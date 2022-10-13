Alderney States removes Avian Flu order for domestic birds

While the restrictions have ended, owners have been advised to continue to deter wild birds from mixing with their flocks

Avian Influenza restrictions for domestic birds in Alderney have ended.

The island has had no further outbreaks of Avian Influenza in domestic birds over the past seven weeks, and reports of dead seabirds have noticeably reduced, the States said.

The restrictions were brought in on 22 August after an outbreak in a backyard flock in the island.

The States said good biosecurity should still be practised.

It said food and bedding should be stored away from wild birds, and birds should - where possible - be fed and watered indoors or under cover to prevent spread of the virus.

Going forward, the States also said flock owners could make their entire premises unattractive to wild birds by hanging strips of tin foil or shiny party streamers.

Boyd Kelly, Chairman of the General Services Committee, said: "I would like to take the opportunity to thank Katherine Kissick of the Alderney Animal Welfare Society for her help and assistance in this matter, the members of the States works department and the Alderney Wildlife Trust for their assistance in dealing with dead birds, and the States Vet for his continuing advice."

Mr Kelly also thanked members of the public for their vigilance and prompt reporting to the relevant authorities of any dead birds.

