Alderwood Middle School teacher seriously injured after suspected attack by student

An Alderwood Middle School student has been accused of physically attacking a teacher on Wednesday.

Deputies went to the school after reports of an assault and found a teacher seriously injured.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the teacher is a woman in her 60s and after investigating, believe a 14-year-old student physically attacked her.

The woman was treated by medics and taken to the hospital.

The student was arrested and booked into the Denny Youth Center for assault.







