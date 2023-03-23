Alderwood Middle School teacher seriously injured after suspected attack by student
An Alderwood Middle School student has been accused of physically attacking a teacher on Wednesday.
Deputies went to the school after reports of an assault and found a teacher seriously injured.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the teacher is a woman in her 60s and after investigating, believe a 14-year-old student physically attacked her.
The woman was treated by medics and taken to the hospital.
The student was arrested and booked into the Denny Youth Center for assault.