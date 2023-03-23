Alderwood Middle School teacher seriously injured after suspected attack by student

1
KIRO 7 News Staff

An Alderwood Middle School student has been accused of physically attacking a teacher on Wednesday.

Deputies went to the school after reports of an assault and found a teacher seriously injured.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the teacher is a woman in her 60s and after investigating, believe a 14-year-old student physically attacked her.

The woman was treated by medics and taken to the hospital.

The student was arrested and booked into the Denny Youth Center for assault.



Recommended Stories