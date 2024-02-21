New Aldi expected to open this summer in Irondequoit

A new Aldi is expected to open this summer on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit, according to a company spokesperson.

The no-frills supermarket chain already operates at 2194 Hudson Ave. near Titus Avenue. The new location, which is under construction, is being built on a vacant 3-acre site at 1733 E. Ridge Road, where Irondequoit Dodge once stood.

In April, Marathon Engineering, on behalf of ALDI and Ridge Tiam, LLC, submitted an application to the town seeking site-plan, subdivision and variance approvals.

The proposal also calls for later construction of a 3,000-square-foot, quick-service restaurant on the same parcel, which is just two and a half miles from the Hudson Avenue ALDI.

The restaurant has not been identified but would seat 68 or fewer people, according to the application, and have 17 parking spaces. The ALDI parking lot would have 63 spaces.

The store — roughly 4,000 square feet larger than the Hudson Avenue ALDI, which opened in 2014 and was remodeled about three years later — would have the “typical (ALDI) façade that is used throughout the greater Rochester area,” according to the application.

Founded in 1946 in Germany and now headquartered in Illinois, ALDI is in the midst of a massive U.S. expansion. In recent years, the company has seen a surge in business as consumers try to economize.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Aldi expected to open this summer in Irondequoit NY