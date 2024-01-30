Aldi to open new store Feb. 1 at old PV Mall. 1st 100 customers get a chance to win $100

Aldi, the small-format grocery store that has opened locations across the Valley in the past few years, will open its newest store, at Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix, on Feb. 1.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 8:30 a.m. and the store will be open immediately following the ceremony, the company announced on its website. The first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket that could be worth up to $100. A limited number of free shopping tote bags will also be given out. Customers who visit the store from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4 can scan a code in the store to enter to win a $500 gift card.

Fruit is on display at the Aldi store in Goodyear.

Aldi, a grocer originally from Germany, is known for offering very limited name-brand products, instead favoring its own store brands, often at lower prices. According to the company’s website, 90% of the items in Aldi stores are brands exclusive to the store.

The stores are smaller than a traditional supermarket and customers must use a quarter as a deposit to use a shopping cart. The quarter is returned when the shopper returns their cart. Customers also bag their own groceries.

Aldi already has stores open around the Valley, including in Laveen, north Phoenix, Goodyear, Tempe and Chandler.

The new location is south of Cactus Road, across from where the former Paradise Valley Mall, now called PV, is under construction for a major redevelopment project.

