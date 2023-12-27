ALDI opens store in Fort Walton Beach, its fourth in Okaloosa County

Get your quarters ready as ALDI has opened its fourth Okaloosa County location in Fort Walton Beach.

The new Aldi in Niceville held a soft opening on Wednesday morning.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” Heather Moore, vice president for ALDI's Loxley division, said in a statement. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Fort Walton Beach and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

While the location has already celebrated its soft launch on Dec. 20, it will hold a grand opening celebration on Jan. 4 at 9 a.m.

The first 100 customers during the event will receive a gift bag filled with ALDI Fan Favorite products and a gift card that is part of their "Golden Ticket" giveaway. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstake during the grand opening weekend Jan. 4-7 to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

ALDI is located at 427 Mary Esther Cutoff.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: ALDI opens in Fort Walton Beach. Grand opening celebration is Jan. 4