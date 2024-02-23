Aldi releases new California Heritage Wine Collection at just $4.95 a bottle

Katie Wiseman, Indianapolis Star
·1 min read

Aldi introduced its new California Heritage Collection, a line of wine going for less than $5 per bottle. Here's everything you need to know and where to purchase it in Indy.

The new collection is $4.95 a bottle, but it's not their only discounted wine

The collection, which will be available year-round, aims to give shoppers the taste of California vineyards without a steep price tag will be sold so it will be sold at the controlled price of $4.95.

This is not Aldi's first or only discounted wine collection. Their Winking Owl Wine collection is still available for $3.85 a bottle.

Aldi announces its new wine brand, California Heritage Collection, that will sell its products for under $5.
What is the wine selection for the Aldi California Heritage Collection?

  • Brut Sparkling

  • Cabernet Sauvignon

  • Chardonnay

  • Extra Dry Sparkling

  • Merlot

  • Moscato

  • Pink Moscato

  • Pinot Noir

  • Sweet Red

Where are Aldi locations in Indianapolis?

You can view the full list of Aldi locations in Indiana at stores.aldi.us/in.

USA TODAY reporter Ahjané Forbes contributed to this report.

