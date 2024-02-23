Aldi releases new California Heritage Wine Collection at just $4.95 a bottle

Aldi introduced its new California Heritage Collection, a line of wine going for less than $5 per bottle. Here's everything you need to know and where to purchase it in Indy.

The new collection is $4.95 a bottle, but it's not their only discounted wine

The collection, which will be available year-round, aims to give shoppers the taste of California vineyards without a steep price tag will be sold so it will be sold at the controlled price of $4.95.

This is not Aldi's first or only discounted wine collection. Their Winking Owl Wine collection is still available for $3.85 a bottle.

What is the wine selection for the Aldi California Heritage Collection?

Brut Sparkling

Cabernet Sauvignon

Chardonnay

Extra Dry Sparkling

Merlot

Moscato

Pink Moscato

Pinot Noir

Sweet Red

Where are Aldi locations in Indianapolis?

You can view the full list of Aldi locations in Indiana at stores.aldi.us/in.

USA TODAY reporter Ahjané Forbes contributed to this report.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Aldi's new wine collection is $4.95 a bottle. Where to buy in Indianapolis