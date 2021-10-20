Aldi reveals full list of 2021 Advent calendars with beer, wine, cheese, toys, candy and more

Aldi will have more than wine and cheese Advent calendars this year.

The discount grocer said Wednesday the 2021 lineup is its "most robust collection to date" and also brings back the beer calendar, candy collections and toys along with new family-friendly calendars.

The calendars will start rolling out on Nov. 3 for the second annual National Advent Calendar Day, held on the first Wednesday in November. Aldi created the made-up holiday in 2020.

Aldi announced in September that two of its most popular calendars would go on sale Nov. 3: Collection Wine Advent calendar and Emporium Selection Advent Cheese calendar.

The wine calendar will sell for $59.99, down from $69.99 in past years. It will be available only at Aldi U.S. stores that sell alcohol.

Most of the calendars are used to count down the Advent, the religious days leading up to Christmas Eve.

According to a list provided by Aldi, 26 calendars will be released this year, including a New Years' countdown. Sixteen calendars will be released Nov. 3.

On its website, Aldi said the "calendar collection goes on sale Wednesday, Nov. 3, with new calendar varieties rolling out throughout November and early December."

Last year, Aldi released 20 calendars, which the company said at the time was the most ever.

Joan Kavanaugh, Aldi U.S. vice president of national buying, told USA TODAY in 2020 that the company has sold Advent calendars for many years, but their popularity skyrocketed in 2018 when the first U.S. wine calendar went on sale.

"Based on the overwhelmingly positive shopper interest, we realized there was a real market for unique holiday countdown calendars," Kavanaugh said at the time.

Aldi is releasing wine and cheese Advent calendars for 2021 on Nov. 3.

To get your hands on one of the limited items, which have sold out quickly in past years with some landing on eBay, you'll have to head to one of the 2,100-plus Aldi stores in 36 states. However, not all states or municipalities allow alcohol sales at grocery stores; those stores are expected to carry the cheese and other calendars.

Aldi says that based on supply some calendars "may be available for purchase online in the days following Nov. 3. Curbside pickup and delivery for Advent calendars and holiday countdowns differs by location."

Costco has already released its 2021 wine and beer Advent calendars. The Costco wine calendar costs $99.99 and the beer calendar is selling for $59.99. Prices and availability vary by location.

Aldi is bringing back Advent calendars for the holiday season.

Aldi Advent calendars 2021

Aldi will start rolling out Advent calendars on Nov. 3.

Wine Advent calendar and more

Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar ($9.99)

Beer Advent Calendar ($49.99; in select markets)

Connellys 12 Days of Irish Cream ($29.99)

Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar ($14.99)

Sparkling Wine Countdown to the New Year ($29.99)

The 2021 Collection Wine Advent Calendar ($59.99)

Self-care Advent calendars

Bee Happy Craft Advent Calendar ($12.99)

Huntington Home Advent Calendar Candle ($4.99)

My Beauty Spot 12 Days of Bath Fizzers ($12.99)

Paw Patrol Advent Calendar

Toy Advent calendars

Lego City Advent Calendar ($29.99)

Lego Friends Advent Calendar ($29.99)

Lego Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar ($39.99)

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar ($39.99)

Mattel Cars Advent Calendar ($16.99)

Mattel Polly Pocket Advent Calendar ($16.99)

Mattel Kids Toys Advent Calendar ($24.99)

Merry Moments My Friend Gnome Kit ($24.99; limit one per customer)

Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Advent Calendar ($19.99)

Warner Brothers Elf Advent Calendar ($29.99)

Warner Brothers Christmas Story Advent Calendar ($29.99)

Candy Advent calendars

Choceur Advent Calendar ($1.49)

Moser Roth 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar ($4.99)

Moser Roth 24 Days of Christmas Nutcracker Advent Calendar ($8.99)

Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar ($14.99)

Aldi also has Advent calendars for pets.

Pet Advent calendars

Pure Being Cat Advent Calendar ($5.89)

Pure Being Dog Advent Calendar ($5.89)

Aldi Advent calendars will start rolling out Nov. 3.

When will Aldi release calendars?

