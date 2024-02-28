New Aldi and Sheetz locations 'expected' in proposed Asheville-area development

ASHEVILLE - A new mixed-use commercial and residential development has been proposed just off of Smokey Park Highway with ambitious plans to bring a gas station, grocery store and over 340 units of housing to Candler.

Some details about the "expected" commercial tenants of the development were included in the traffic impact analysis study for the project. The study shows that an Aldi is currently "expected" to be the tenant at the proposed 20,700-square-foot grocery store site.

Aldi is a German-based grocery store chain with over 2,000 locations in the United States. Trader Joe's is a subsidiary of Aldi.

If an Aldi were built at the Candler development, it would be the third Aldi in the Asheville-area. Currently, there are Aldi locations on Patton Avenue and Swannanoa River Road.

The Citizen Times reached out to Aldi, but did not hear back prior to deadline.

A site rendering for Acton Hill, a new mixed-use development proposed for a plot of land off of Smokey Park Highway.

In neighborhood meeting notes about the development, representatives for the developer from Advantage Civil Engineering and Pulliam Properties responded to neighborhood concerns about the project, revealing some details about the gas station location.

In response to a question about what businesses would come to the site, the developer responded the gas station would have a "lease with Sheetz." The gas station will include a drive-through, six gas pumps and a convenience store.

In November, Sheetz told the Citizen Times they are "currently working through the planning process for three new store locations in the Asheville Market." The company said the goal is to bring a total of five stores to the area in the coming years.

Sheetz has locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia. The closest North Carolina stores are in Hickory.

Store locations are typically open 24 hours a day and offer made-to-order food.

Sheetz spokesperson Nick Ruffner told the Citizen Times that "Sheetz is planning a store location off of Smokey Park Highway," but that "it is too early to provide additional details on this site at this time."

Other commercial locations are expected to include a fast-food restaurant and another "assumed as a bank," according to development documents. A 12,000-square-foot recreational community center is also included in the proposal.

Acton Hill will have apartments, townhomes

The development, dubbed "Acton Hill," would be located just off Smokey Park Highway. Alongside the Aldi and Sheetz, the project would include the construction of 349 units of housing over the project's 40-acre site.

In total, 345 apartments and four townhomes have been proposed for the development. Apartments will be spread out between six buildings, while the townhomes will be built just off of Acton Woods Road.

New residential space will include one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom options with a total of 501 residential parking spaces.

The residential side of the development, toward Acton Woods Road, will include a dog park, swimming pool, playground and a trail network.

Existing apartments and a cemetery on the development site will remain.

Development will install new traffic lights, conditional zoning

Two new traffic signals will be added to the development site as part of the proposal. Development documents indicate a preliminary 2031 completion date for the project.

The project site is currently occupied by Crossland Homes, a mobile home dealer, and is across the street from the Buncombe County Sports Park.

A traffic impact analysis study was done for the location, where the developments added traffic to the intersection of Brookside Circle and Smokey Park Highway was the only area found to "cause any significant detrimental effects" to traffic flow. A signal or circle were found to be "not feasible" at this intersection due to its proximity to another traffic light.

Because the development site is within city limits, the project will seek a conditional zoning review, which will require approval from City Council. The plan will first be reviewed by Asheville city staff during a March 18 Technical Review Committee meeting, according to the city of Asheville planning portal.

