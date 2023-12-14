New ALDI store opens in Baton Rouge Thursday
New ALDI store opens in Baton Rouge Thursday
New ALDI store opens in Baton Rouge Thursday
There has been a lot of public sniping around LSU in the last few days, with Reese at the center.
The Video Game History Foundation has unveiled a digital library that offers remote access to the archive’s collection of gaming magazines, art books and various historical materials. This has been in the works for two years.
Oil prices spiked after Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision had investors optimistic on rate cuts.
Two major indexes that track the performance of regional banks are now back to where they were when a March crisis began.
Shares of Moderna soared around 14% on Thursday on the news that a personalized cancer vaccine, produced in partnership with Merck, reduced the risk of late-stage melanoma by 49%.
Two division rivals starting backup quarterbacks square off at the start of a must-win fantasy week. Antonio Losada delivers his matchup breakdown.
Trian Fund Management plans to appoint a former Disney executive to the media giant's board, along with Nelson Peltz.
During McGinnis' Hall of Fame induction in 2017, his former teammate Julius Erving said he was "built like Superman."
When Apex Space emerged from stealth last October, the company had a provocative goal: remove the “new bottleneck” hitting the space industry by manufacturing satellite buses at scale. To get there, Apex announced today that it has opened a new headquarters and production facility in California that will eventually scale up to manufacture 50 satellite platforms annually. The new facility, which stretches 46,000 square feet, is “essential for meeting customer demand,” Apex CEO Ian Cinnamon said in a statement.
Intel on Thursday showed off its latest Xeon processor, as it works to grab greater market share in the AI space.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Proton finally has a desktop app. The Swiss company, known for its privacy-focused alternatives to the Google Workspace apps, revealed a Windows and macOS application on Thursday that includes Proton Mail and Proton Calendar.
The EU has sided against Apple in a long-gestating fight with Spotify and other music app providers as to how the company’s app store operates. It's likely that Apple will be hit with hefty fines in the near future.
Google's defeat in its antitrust battle with Epic Games was a sweeping victory for the Fortnite maker and a significant upset to the business model underpinning the mobile app ecosystem, where platforms host app stores and then take a cut of developer revenues. A San Francisco jury on Monday swiftly returned a verdict in Epic's favor in a matter of hours -- not days or weeks -- finding that Google "willfully acquired or maintained monopoly power by engaging in anticompetitive conduct," as a court filing states. More than likely, Google won't roll out any significant changes to its Google Play Store until the judge makes this final decision as to what, exactly, needs to be done.
The NBA suspended the Golden State Warriors veteran for the second time this season on Wednesday night.
These are the best last-minute Christmas gifts you can get this year, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Digital asset risk infrastructure-focused Andalusia Labs, formerly known as RiskHarbor, has raised $48 million in a Series A round at a valuation “north of $1 billion,” the company exclusively shared with TechCrunch. Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round; other investors include Mubadala Capital as well as existing participants like Pantera Capital, Framework Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures and Digital Currency Group, among others. Alongside the fresh capital raise, Andalusia Labs opened its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
Ford has now told its suppliers that it is planning to slash F-150 Lightning output to around 1,600 trucks assembled per week, or half the original goal.
There's no way around it: Losing Justin Herbert for the season stinks for fantasy, reality and everything in between. On an emotionally loaded episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' the L.A. RB opens up to Matt Harmon about what Herbert means to him as teammate and a franchise QB after he sustained a season ending injury in Week 14. Ekeler and Harmon also discuss if this year has become 'the year of the backup QB' in the NFL given all the injuries at the position.
It also has new data deletion features.