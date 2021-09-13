Aldi unveils 2021 wine Advent calendar with $10 price drop is coming to stores Nov. 3

Mark your calendars for Nov. 3.

That's Aldi's second annual National Advent Calendar Day and when the discount grocer said it will release two of its most popular calendars.

Aldi announced Monday that the 2021 Collection Wine Advent calendar and Emporium Selection Advent Cheese calendar will be released on the first Wednesday in November, a day the retailer designated as the made-up holiday in 2020.

"Once again, ALDI shoppers can count down to the holidays by pairing the wine and cheese Advent calendars full of ALDI-exclusive varieties," the retailer said to USA TODAY. "Plus, this year, the famous ALDI wine Advent calendar will feature new wine varieties and a $10 price drop."

The wine calendar will sell for $59.99, down from $69.99 in past years. It will be available only at Aldi U.S. stores that sell alcohol.

Two Aldi Advent calendars will be released Nov. 3.

Aldi said in its statement that additional calendars will continue to launch throughout November and December and it will reveal its full lineup of calendars in November, including prices and sale dates.

Last year, Aldi had 20 calendars, the most it has ever had, including calendars filled with candles, toys, books, candy, pet treats and more.

"Our Advent calendars are some of the most highly sought after and talked about items we offer each year, so we knew shoppers would welcome even more options," Joan Kavanaugh, Aldi U.S. vice president national buying, told USA TODAY in 2020.

Kavanaugh said Aldi has sold Advent calendars for many years, but their popularity skyrocketed in 2018 when the first U.S. wine calendar went on sale.

"Based on the overwhelmingly positive shopper interest, we realized there was a real market for unique holiday countdown calendars," Kavanaugh said.

To get your hands on one of the limited items, which have sold out quickly in past years with some landing on eBay, you'll have to head to one of the 2,000-plus Aldi stores in 36 states. However, not all states or municipalities allow alcohol sales at grocery stores; those stores are expected to carry the cheese and other calendars.

Costco has already released its 2021 wine and beer Advent calendars. The wine calendar costs $99.99 and the beer calendar is selling for $59.99. Prices and availability vary by location.

