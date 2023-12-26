ALDI's first Visalia Store to open its door on January 4. Here's what you need to know

ALDI is set to open in Visalia on Jan. 4, across from Costco and just east of Texas Roadhouse.

From a corn field to a dirt lot to an ALDI, Visalia's newest grocery store is set to open in less than two weeks.

ALDI, the "intentionally different" grocery store will open Jan. 4 at 8 a.m. The store, which is located just south of Costco, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

ALDI is known for its quick service and affordable shopping experience, exclusive brands and weekly lineup of limited time "ALDI Finds," according to a statement from store leaders.

ALDI has numerous Valley locations including Porterville, one in Hanford, two in Fresno and another in Delano.

Here are a couple key facts:

The first Visalia ALDI store will offer fresh, organic produce delivered daily and food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, whatever you need) in addition to convenient access to curbside pickup and grocery delivery options.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the grand opening weekend from Jan. 4 through Jan. 7.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” said Tom Cindel, Moreno Valley group director of operations and logistics for ALDI. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Visalia and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

The ALDI differences, according to Cindel:

Low-price leader: Providing access to affordable groceries is important and that’s why ALDI is committed to offering fresh food at the lowest possible prices.

Simplicity: ALDI takes a simple approach to retailing that saves customers time and money. By carrying a carefully selected range of products, the frustrating guesswork from shopping is removed. ALDI sells exactly what customers need. Nothing more, nothing less.

Happiness guaranteed: ALDI is so confident in its products that every item is backed by its Twice as Nice Guarantee. If for any reason a customer is not 100% satisfied with the quality of a product, ALDI will gladly replace the product and refund it.

ALDI-exclusive products: ALDI sells mostly exclusive brands, making up 90% of the items on shelves. Shoppers will find meats, fresh produce, sustainable seafood, unbeatable cheese and wine selections, and food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, etc.) Shoppers will also discover weekly offerings of limited-time ALDI Finds like seasonal food, home goods and more.

Sustainability: Knowing sustainability is as important to customers as it is for ALDI, the brand is proud to be raising the bar on sustainability without raising prices for shoppers. ALDI recently implemented a series of initiatives to lower greenhouse gases, reduce food and operational waste, and improve packaging. To learn more about sustainability at ALDI, click here.

Online shopping and curbside pickup: Nearly all ALDI locations nationwide provide customers with convenient shopping options, includinggrocery delivery, and Curbside Grocery Pickup. You can visit shop.aldi.us to place an order.

Exceptional employment: As an award-winning, nationally acclaimed employer, ALDI prides itself on offering excellent working environments, competitive pay and rewarding careers. Just like ALDI products, the brand’s careers are also recognized repeatedly, and ALDI has been named one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes seven times in the past eight years. ALDI is constantly creating new jobs. To learn more about working at ALDI and search current openings, please visit careers.aldi.us.

The store will open in a space with prime potential. After Visalia City Council turned away CarMax for the same area as ALDI, it appears more development is on the way, including early reports of a Chick-fil-A and a Sam's Club.

Texas Roadhouse opened across the street earlier this year and Panda Express and Les Schwab opened more recently near the barbecue restaurant.

ALDI's opening comes just weeks after Sprouts opened on Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell, in the newly transformed Sequoia Mall. Visalia leaders, once adamant about shutting down grocery stores on Mooney, have welcomed them with open arms since allowing Target and Walmart to sell groceries.

“It’s exciting to see not only the new business but the revitalization of existing businesses in this important retail corridor,“ Mayor Brian Poochigian said. "It’s a good sign of the economic health of our city."

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: ALDI's Visalia Store: New Shopping Destination Opens on Mooney Blvd.