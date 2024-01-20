ALDOT: Beware of 'black ice' tonight and Saturday

Jan. 19—Motorists should expect icy patches on north Alabama roadways Friday night due to water refreezing on roads as temperatures drop, the Alabama Department of Transportation warned Friday evening, and the hazard may continue through the weekend.

"Icy patches remain on many routes affected by this week's winter storm, and melting snow and ice may run across road edges or travel lanes and refreeze on pavement that may otherwise appear clear. 'Black ice' is so-called because it is difficult to see on pavement," said ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett.

ALDOT advises motorists to drive cautiously and at reduced speeds.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Sunday around noon.

