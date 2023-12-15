INTERIOR – Abigail Aldrich has been appointed as the new deputy superintendent of Badlands National Park/superintendent of Minuteman Missile National Historic Site in South Dakota. Aldrich, a project manager with the Harpers Ferry Center in West Virginia, will step into her new position beginning in January 2024.

Abagail Aldrich

"Her diverse background in project and program management, resource interpretation, and media design and development will serve both parks and our partners well as we plan for the future,” said Badlands National Park superintendent Eric Veach, in a press release regarding Aldrich’s appointment.

Aldrich previously served as a conservator at the Smithsonian Institution, National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., and held a supervisory conservator position at the National Archives and Records Administration.

"I am honored to be selected as the new deputy superintendent of Badlands National Park and superintendent of Minuteman Missile National Historic Site," Aldrich said. "I have worked with both parks since 2013 on multiple interpretive projects, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve their staff and partners in a leadership position. I look forward to contributing to the ongoing preservation and interpretation of these two significant resources."

Aldrich, along with her husband Aaron, and their French bulldog Lasagna, will be relocating to the area in January.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Aldrich appointed Deputy Superintendent of Badlands National Park