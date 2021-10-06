ALDS Preview: Astros take on the White Sox
Sports Pulse: A closer look at what each team has to bring to the table during this match up
This 6-2 loss to Boston in the American League Wild Card game will cast a long shadow all winter, and elevate the frustration around this Yankees franchise to a roar.
Trevor Bauer vowed last month not to be a distraction; instead he chose the eve of the Dodgers-Cardinals playoff game to relaunch his sideshow.
Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz had a great reaction to Kyle Schwarber's solo home run against the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game.
The Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals play Wednesday in the National League wild card game. The winner advances to the NLDS against the San Francisco Giants.
Nothing better than Yankees-Red Sox in October, and to add to the drama we've got a winner-take-all scenario. Our John Tomase provides his keys to the matchup tonight at Fenway and his prediction.
Following the Yankees' season-ending loss to the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Game, Aaron Judge addressed his uncertain future in the Bronx.
On Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers and the Cardinals will meet in the postseason for the sixth time since 1969. History has not been kind to the Dodgers.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
Gerrit Cole, the Yankees ace, lasted only six outs against the Red Sox in the AL wild-card game. "I didn't perform the way I wanted to," he said.
With the 2021 MLB playoffs about to get underway, here are the top 10 hitters who well see in October.
The Dodgers said that Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy won't need surgery, but Kershaw will definitely miss the postseason.
"Deep left, it is high, it is far, that is gone. Out of the ballpark! A Stantonian home run ... now what did I do wrong?"
The Yankees fell behind early and trailed the rest of the way, falling to the Boston Red Sox 6-2 in the AL Wild Card Game.
"There's a number of guys that can help us. We need help," Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch said about free agency. "We need to get better."
Carlos Correa seems resigned to what now appears inevitable. A Houston Astro since he was 17, his time with the team is probably approaching its expiration date — likely to end when the club's playoff run does. Correa becomes a free agent after the season and the Astros seem unwilling to pay him what another team surely will.
In Tuesday's Daily Dose, Ryan Boyer offers up his predictions for the 2021 MLB Postseason. (Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)
The atmosphere at Fenway Park in Tuesday's winner-take-all with the Yankees was palpable. Our John Tomase was on the field after the win and shares how much the environment impacted some key figures.
Following Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park, Aaron Boone addressed his future with the Yankees.
Corey Seager, the 2020 World Series MVP, will be a free agent after this postseason. Will he be a Dodger in 2022? 'I've left that all for the offseason,' he says.